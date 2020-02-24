Log in
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación S A : Information relating to the conference call that will be held 27th February for the presentation on 2019 Financial Results

02/24/2020 | 05:29am EST

TO THE COMISIÓN NACIONAL DEL MERCADO DE VALORES

In acccordance with the provisions of Article 227 of the Ley del Mercado de Valores, Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (Atresmedia) hereby notifies the following

RELEVANT INFORMATION

That Atresmedia will report the Financial Results of the company at 31st December 2019 on Thursday, February 27th.

The same day at 13.00h (CET), the management team will host a conference call.

The dial-in number to join the conference call is:

  • Phone number in Spain: +34 91 114 0101 acces code 98831879#
  • Phone number in UK: +44 207 194 3759 acces code 98831879#

You will have the opportunity to listen to a recorded audio file, one additional month, by dialing:

  • Phone number in Spain: +34 91 038 7491 access code 418899226#
  • Phone number in UK: +44 203 364 5147 access code 418899226#

The documentation to be delivered to the attendants has been previously forwarded to the CNMV and can be accessed at the web site of the company www.atresmediacorporacion.com.

San Sebastián de los Reyes, Madrid, 24th February 2020.

Avda. Isla Graciosa, 13. 28703 San Sebastián de los Reyes, Madrid. Tel. +34 916 230 708. www.atresmediacorporacion.com

Disclaimer

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación SA published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 10:28:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 012 M
EBIT 2019 160 M
Net income 2019 116 M
Debt 2019 224 M
Yield 2019 13,7%
P/E ratio 2019 5,89x
P/E ratio 2020 6,03x
EV / Sales2019 0,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 682 M
Chart ATRESMEDIA CORPORACIÓN DE MEDIOS DE COMUNICACIÓN, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATRESMEDIA CORPORACIÓN DE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,00  €
Last Close Price 3,03  €
Spread / Highest target 91,4%
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Silvio González Moreno Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Creuheras Margenat Chairman
Antonio Carlos Manso Marcos Chief Financial Officer
Maurizio Carlotti Vice Chairman
Aurora Catá Sala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATRESMEDIA CORPORACIÓN DE MEDIOS DE COMUNICACIÓN, S.A.-12.98%741
FOX CORPORATION-2.91%21 712
DISCOVERY, INC.-10.80%19 807
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.3.24%5 585
HUYA INC.11.70%4 389
TEGNA INC.1.50%3 674
