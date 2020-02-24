Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación S A : Information relating to the conference call that will be held 27th February for the presentation on 2019 Financial Results

TO THE COMISIÓN NACIONAL DEL MERCADO DE VALORES

In acccordance with the provisions of Article 227 of the Ley del Mercado de Valores, Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (Atresmedia) hereby notifies the following

RELEVANT INFORMATION

That Atresmedia will report the Financial Results of the company at 31st December 2019 on Thursday, February 27th.

The same day at 13.00h (CET), the management team will host a conference call.

The dial-in number to join the conference call is:

Phone number in Spain: +34 91 114 0101 acces code 98831879#

Phone number in UK: +44 207 194 3759 acces code 98831879#

You will have the opportunity to listen to a recorded audio file, one additional month, by dialing:

Phone number in Spain: +34 91 038 7491 access code 418899226#

Phone number in UK: +44 203 364 5147 access code 418899226#

The documentation to be delivered to the attendants has been previously forwarded to the CNMV and can be accessed at the web site of the company www.atresmediacorporacion.com.

San Sebastián de los Reyes, Madrid, 24th February 2020.

