Atresmedia Crprcn de Mds de Cmncn : FY 18 Results Presentation

Atresmedia's Net revenue amounted to €1,042 mill (-0.9% vs FY17)
OPEX stood at €855 mill; +0.6% yoy
EBITDA totaled €187 mill (Q4 EBITDA was the highest since 2007)
Net Profit reached €88 mill (€126 mill in adjusted terms)
Operating Cash Flow of €171 mill & Total Net Debt stood at €231 mill (1.2x EBITDA)
According to external sources, Total Ad market grew yoy by low single-digit, with TV down by -1% and Radio up to 3%.
Atresmedia held the largest share in the Spanish ad market (>18%)
Atresmedia TV maintained ratings (26.8%), market share (41%) and power ratio (1.5x) in line with 2017
Atresmedia Digital's activities grew organically by 19%
Atresmedia Radio retained an avg daily audience of near 4 mill listeners
In addition to the ordinary dividend (0.2 €/sh) paid in Dec 18, extraordinary dividend (0.25 €/sh) to be approved by next AGM
Atresmedia
FY18 Results in € mill: P&L
-37.9%
-11.5%
Atresmedia: Net revenues by segment
Total Net Revenues stood at €1,042 mill, -0.9% yoy
Audiovisual revenues were €969 mill (-0.9% yoy)
Radio revenues totaled €83 mill (-1.2% yoy)
1,052
1,042
In € mill
978
969
84
83
Total Group
Source: Atresmedia's financial statements Eliminations are not included
Audiovisual
Radio
