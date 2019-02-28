Atresmedia Crprcn de Mds de Cmncn : FY 18 Results Presentation

 Atresmedia's Net revenue amounted to €1,042 mill (-0.9% vs FY17)

 OPEX stood at €855 mill; +0.6% yoy

 EBITDA totaled €187 mill (Q4 EBITDA was the highest since 2007)

 Net Profit reached €88 mill (€126 mill in adjusted terms)

 Operating Cash Flow of €171 mill & Total Net Debt stood at €231 mill (1.2x EBITDA)

 According to external sources, Total Ad market grew yoy by low single-digit, with TV down by -1% and Radio up to 3%.

 Atresmedia held the largest share in the Spanish ad market (>18%)

 Atresmedia TV maintained ratings (26.8%), market share (41%) and power ratio (1.5x) in line with 2017

 Atresmedia Digital's activities grew organically by 19%

 Atresmedia Radio retained an avg daily audience of near 4 mill listeners