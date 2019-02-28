Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Atresmedia Crprcn de Mds de Cmncn SA    A3M   ES0109427734

ATRESMEDIA CRPRCN DE MDS DE CMNCN SA

(A3M)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Atresmedia Crprcn de Mds de Cmncn : FY 18 Results Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 04:26am EST

2018 Highlights

  • Atresmedia's Net revenue amounted to €1,042 mill (-0.9% vs FY17)

  • OPEX stood at €855 mill; +0.6% yoy

  • EBITDA totaled €187 mill (Q4 EBITDA was the highest since 2007)

  • Net Profit reached €88 mill (€126 mill in adjusted terms)

  • Operating Cash Flow of €171 mill & Total Net Debt stood at €231 mill (1.2x EBITDA)

  • According to external sources, Total Ad market grew yoy by low single-digit, with TV down by -1% and Radio up to 3%.

  • Atresmedia held the largest share in the Spanish ad market (>18%)

  • Atresmedia TV maintained ratings (26.8%), market share (41%) and power ratio (1.5x) in line with 2017

  • Atresmedia Digital's activities grew organically by 19%

  • Atresmedia Radio retained an avg daily audience of near 4 mill listeners

  • In addition to the ordinary dividend (0.2 €/sh) paid in Dec 18, extraordinary dividend (0.25 €/sh) to be approved by next AGM

FY18 Financial Summary

Atresmedia

FY18 Results in € mill: P&L

FY18

FY17

Net Revenues 1,042.3 1,052.1<<

OPEX

85<5<.2<<<8<4<9<.9<<<+<0<.6<%<<<

EBITDA 187.1

202.1

EBITDA Margin 18.0% 19.2%

YoY

FY18

FY17

YoY

-0.9% 1012.0 1037.2 -2.4%

828.6 837.0 -1.0%

-7.4%

183.4 200.2 -8.4%

<<<

18.1% 19.3%

EBIT 168.6 184.5

-8.6%

165.0 182.6 -9.7%

EBIT Margin 16.2% 17.5% 16.3% 17.6%

Net profit 88.2 142.1

Net profit Margin 8.5% 13.5%

Net profit proforma 125.7

Net profit Margin

Source: Atresmedia's financial statements

12.1%

*Smartclip was included within the consolidation perimeter as of July 1st, 2017

-37.9%

-11.5%

Atresmedia: Net revenues by segment

  • Total Net Revenues stood at €1,042 mill, -0.9% yoy

  • Audiovisual revenues were €969 mill (-0.9% yoy)

  • Radio revenues totaled €83 mill (-1.2% yoy)

1,052

1,042

FY17

FY18

In € mill

978

969

FY17

FY18

84

83

FY17

FY18

Total Group

Source: Atresmedia's financial statements Eliminations are not included

Audiovisual

Radio

Disclaimer

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación SA published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 09:25:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATRESMEDIA CRPRCN DE MDS D
04:26aATRESMEDIA CRPRCN DE MDS DE CMNCN : Resultados 2018
PU
04:26aATRESMEDIA CRPRCN DE MDS DE CMNCN : FY 18 Results Presentation
PU
03:22aATRESMEDIA CRPRCN DE MDS DE CMNCN : informs about the agreement of the Board of ..
PU
02/25ATRESMEDIA CRPRCN DE MDS DE CMNCN : Information relating to the conference call ..
PU
2018ATRESMEDIA CRPRCN DE MDS DE CMNCN SA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018ATRESMEDIA CRPRCN DE MDS DE CMNCN : Today, at 12.00 h. Atresmedia will host a pr..
PU
2018ATRESMEDIA CRPRCN DE MDS DE CMNCN : 9M18 Financial Highlights
PU
2018ATRESMEDIA CRPRCN DE MDS DE CMNCN : Presentación sobre los resultados a 30 de se..
PU
2018ATRESMEDIA CRPRCN DE MDS DE CMNCN SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018ATRESMEDIA CRPRCN DE MDS DE CMNCN : The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 043 M
EBIT 2018 169 M
Net income 2018 131 M
Debt 2018 232 M
Yield 2018 10,9%
P/E ratio 2018 7,65
P/E ratio 2019 7,64
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
Capitalization 1 005 M
Chart ATRESMEDIA CRPRCN DE MDS DE CMNCN SA
Duration : Period :
Atresmedia Crprcn de Mds de Cmncn SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATRESMEDIA CRPRCN DE MDS D
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 5,54 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Silvio González Moreno Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Creuheras Margenat Chairman
Antonio Carlos Manso Marcos Chief Financial Officer
Maurizio Carlotti Vice Chairman
Aurora Catá Sala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATRESMEDIA CRPRCN DE MDS DE CMNCN SA2.06%1 143
DISCOVERY INC15.76%14 429
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-2.74%6 253
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC21.43%4 356
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC10.28%4 187
AMC NETWORKS INC15.85%3 594
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.