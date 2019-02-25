Log in
Atresmedia Crprcn de Mds de Cmncn : Information relating to the conference call that will be held 28th February for the presentation on 2018 Financial Results

0
02/25/2019 | 04:32am EST

Mr. Manuel de la Viuda Fernández de Heredia, Secretary of the Board of Directors of the company Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (hereinafter Atresmedia)

INFORMS

That Atresmedia will report the Financial Results of the company at 31st December 2018 on Thursday, February 28th.

The same day at 12.00h (CET), the management team will host a conference call.

The dial-in number to join the conference call is:

Phone number in Spain: +34 911 140 101 acces code 89376225# Phone number in UK: +44 207 194 3759 acces code 89376225#

You will have the opportunity to listen to a recorded audio file, one additional month, by dialing:

Phone number in Spain: +34 910 387 491 access code 418830504#

Phone number in UK: +44 (0) 203 364 5147 access code 418830504#

The documentation to be delivered to the attendants has been previously forwarded to the CNMV and can be accessed at the web site of the companywww.atresmediacorporacion.com.

San Sebastián de los Reyes, Madrid, 25th February 2019.

Avda. Isla Graciosa, 13. 28703 San Sebastián de los Reyes, Madrid. Tel. +34 916 230 708.www.atresmediacorporacion.com

Disclaimer

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación SA published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 09:31:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 043 M
EBIT 2018 169 M
Net income 2018 131 M
Debt 2018 232 M
Yield 2018 10,5%
P/E ratio 2018 7,91
P/E ratio 2019 7,91
EV / Sales 2018 1,22x
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
Capitalization 1 040 M
Chart ATRESMEDIA CRPRCN DE MDS DE CMNCN SA
Duration : Period :
Atresmedia Crprcn de Mds de Cmncn SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATRESMEDIA CRPRCN DE MDS D
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 5,91 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Silvio González Moreno Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Creuheras Margenat Chairman
Antonio Carlos Manso Marcos Chief Financial Officer
Maurizio Carlotti Vice Chairman
Aurora Catá Sala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATRESMEDIA CRPRCN DE MDS DE CMNCN SA5.59%1 178
DISCOVERY INC18.07%14 686
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-5.92%6 062
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC12.04%4 259
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC16.73%4 187
AMC NETWORKS INC16.18%3 604
