Atresmedia Crprcn de Mds de Cmncn : Information relating to the conference call that will be held 28th February for the presentation on 2018 Financial Results

Mr. Manuel de la Viuda Fernández de Heredia, Secretary of the Board of Directors of the company Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (hereinafter Atresmedia)

INFORMS

That Atresmedia will report the Financial Results of the company at 31st December 2018 on Thursday, February 28th.

The same day at 12.00h (CET), the management team will host a conference call.

The dial-in number to join the conference call is:

 Phone number in Spain: +34 911 140 101 acces code 89376225#  Phone number in UK: +44 207 194 3759 acces code 89376225#

You will have the opportunity to listen to a recorded audio file, one additional month, by dialing:

 Phone number in Spain: +34 910 387 491 access code 418830504#



Phone number in UK: +44 (0) 203 364 5147 access code 418830504#

The documentation to be delivered to the attendants has been previously forwarded to the CNMV and can be accessed at the web site of the companywww.atresmediacorporacion.com.

San Sebastián de los Reyes, Madrid, 25th February 2019.

