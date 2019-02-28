Atresmedia Crprcn de Mds de Cmncn : Resultados 2018

JANUARY-DECEMBER 2018

RESULTS

31 December 2018

Atresmedia's consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), taking into account all mandatory accounting principles and rules and measurement bases, as well as the alternative treatments permitted by the legislation in this regard. In addition, information is disclosed on the individual performance of the Group's two main lines of business: Audiovisual and Radio.

1. HIGHLIGHTS ....................................................................... 3 1.1 Milestones and key figures .............................................. 3 1.2 The economic climate and the market .............................. 4

2. ATRESMEDIA ....................................................................... 6 2.1 Consolidated Income Statement ...................................... 6 2.1.1 Net revenue ......................................................... 7 2.1.2 Operating expenses ............................................... 7 2.1.3 Operating earnings and margins ............................. 8 2.1.4 Profit before tax .................................................... 9 2.1.5 Consolidated profit for the period ............................ 9 2.2 Consolidated Balance Sheet .......................................... 10 2.3 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement ................................ 12 2.4 Share price ................................................................. 13 2.4.1 Atresmedia's shares ............................................ 13 2.4.2 Analysts' recommendations .................................. 14 2.5 Corporate Social Responsibility ...................................... 14

3. AUDIOVISUAL ................................................................... 16 3.1 Income statement ....................................................... 16 3.1.1 Net revenue ....................................................... 16 3.1.2 Operating expenses ............................................. 19 3.1.3 Operating earnings and margins ........................... 20 3.2 Audiences ................................................................... 21 3.2.1 Television viewing ............................................... 21 3.2.2 Television audiences ............................................ 22 3.2.3 Digital audiences ................................................. 27

4. RADIO .............................................................................. 30 4.1 Advertising market and audience figures ........................ 30 4.2 Income statement ....................................................... 31

APPENDIX 1: Consolidated income by business 2018 .................... 33

APPENDIX 2: Consolidated income by business 2017 .................... 34

APPENDIX 3: Consolidated income by business 2016 .................... 35 APPENDIX 4: Pro forma consolidated income statement excluding

Smartclip .......................................................................... 36

1. HIGHLIGHTS

1.1 Milestones and key figures

Atresmedia. Key figures

Jan-Dec Jan-Dec Operational highlights 2018 2017 Total TV audience 26.8% 26.6% TV market share 40.5% 41.4%

Radio listeners (thousands) (3rd EGM wave)

3,664 4,012

Total no. employees 2,043 2,008 Financial highlights Jan-Dec Jan-Dec Euros (in thousands) 2018 2017 Net revenue 1,042,324 1,052,078 EBITDA 187,146 202,143 Profit for the period 88,182 142,108 Adjusted net profit 125,707 142,108 Net financial debt 230,911 239,558

Atresmedia's EBITDA for the year to December 2018 totaled 187.1 million euros, with consolidated profits of 88.2 million euros. As detailed in section 2.1.5, corporate income tax for the year includes an extraordinary negative adjustment. If this adjustment is excluded, net profit would have been 125.7 million euros.

The Atresmedia Group was the leader in the advertising market for conventional media, with a market share of 18% across its various platforms.

According to Infoadex, Atresmedia Television's market share was 40.5%.

Atresmedia Television achieved an audience share of 26.8% in the year, 0.2 percentage points higher than in 2017, with a prime time commercial target audience of 29.3%.

Antena 3 achieved a 12.3% audience share in the period, with a prime time commercial target audience share of 13.3%.

laSexta stayed ahead of its main competitor with an average audience figure of 6.9%, and 7.5% for commercial target audiences in the prime time slot.

The complementary channels (Neox, Nova, Mega and Atreseries) achieved a combined audience share of 7.6% in the year to December 2018, with a commercial target audience of 9.1%.

According to statistics published by ComScore in December, Atresmedia's Digital business achieved its best ever figures: it continued to head the internet rankings for television groups, with 21.3 million unique visitors, and it was the eighth most visited website in Spain.

Atresmedia Cine released thirteen films in 2018, accounting for 29.9% of box-office takings for Spanish cinema.

Atresmedia's international channels, meanwhile, had 55 million subscribers, 6 million (12%) more than in the previous year.

Atresmedia Radio's stations, Onda Cero, Europa FM and Melodía FM, maintained their position with 3.7 million listeners, according to the latest study (3rd 2018 EGM wave).

1.2 The economic climate and the market

The Spanish economy grew by 2.5% in 2018. In January, the Fundación de las Cajas de Ahorros (FUNCAS) was forecasting GDP growth of 2.2% for 2019. This forecast is in line with that of other comparable bodies: the IMF, the Spanish Government, the Bank of Spain, the OECD and the European Commission.

The number of new jobs created increased by 2.5% in 2018, while the forecast for 2019 is for slower growth at 1.9%. The unemployment rate is expected to fall from 14.5% in 2018 to 13.8% in 2019.

Household consumption is also showing signs of recovery. FUNCAS expects it to grow by up to 2.4% in 2018 (the same as in 2017) and by 2.0% in 2019.