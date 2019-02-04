Log in
AtriCure : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

02/04/2019 | 08:31am EST

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

AtriCure will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 28, 2019 to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results. The call may be accessed through an operator by calling (844) 884-9951 for domestic callers and (661) 378-9661 for international callers using conference ID number 5981957. A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the Investors page of AtriCure’s corporate website at ir.atricure.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide, with more than 170,000 implanted to date. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.


© Business Wire 2019
