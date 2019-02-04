AtriCure : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

AtriCure,
Inc. (Nasdaq:
ATRC), a leading innovator in treatments for atrial fibrillation
(Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management, today announced that
it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results
on Thursday, February 28, 2019.
AtriCure will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on
Thursday, February 28, 2019 to discuss its fourth quarter and full year
2018 financial results. The call may be accessed through an operator by
calling (844) 884-9951 for domestic callers and (661) 378-9661 for
international callers using conference ID number 5981957. A live audio
webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the Investors
page of AtriCure’s corporate website at ir.atricure.com.
A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the
presentation.
About AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of
Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people
worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the
globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction
of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™
Ablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA
approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip®
Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold
LAA management devices worldwide, with more than 170,000 implanted to
date. For more information, visit AtriCure.com
or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.
