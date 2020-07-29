Log in
ATRICURE, INC.

ATRICURE, INC.

(ATRC)
AtriCure : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

07/29/2020 | 08:02am EDT

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management, today announced that the company will be participating in several upcoming investor conferences.

AtriCure will be participating in the Guggenheim MedTech Disruptors Summit, scheduled to be held virtually August 10-11, 2020. AtriCure’s management is scheduled to present on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

AtriCure will be participating in the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference, scheduled to be held virtually August 11-13, 2020. AtriCure’s management is scheduled to present on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.atricure.com.

AtriCure management will be participating in 1x1 meetings at the 5th Annual Needham Med Tech Conference, scheduled to be held virtually Monday, August 17, 2020.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 209 M - -
Net income 2020 -64,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -28,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 968 M 1 968 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,77x
Nbr of Employees 730
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart ATRICURE, INC.
Duration : Period :
AtriCure, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATRICURE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 53,88 $
Last Close Price 44,67 $
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. Carrel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott William Drake Chairman
Douglas J. Seith Chief Operating Officer
M. Andrew Wade CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Vini Doraiswamy SVP-Clinical, Regulatory & Scientific Affairs
