ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED

(ATRS)
  Report
Atrium European Real Estate : EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

08/12/2020 | 10:18am EDT

Publication Date: 12.08.2020 16:06

EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Gazit Gaia Limited (legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities

name and surname: Chaim Katzman

function: Chairman of the supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 11.08.2020; UTC+02:00

market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO

currency: Euro

price

volume

2.355

128327

total

volume: 128327

total

price: 302210.085

average price: 2.355

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Further inquiry note: For further information: FTI Consulting Inc.:

+44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland Claire Turvey Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com

end of announcementeuro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer:

Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Seaton Place 11-15

UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

phone:

+44 (0)20 7831 3113

FAX:

mail:

richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com

  1. http://www.aere.com
    ISIN: JE00B3DCF752 indexes:
    stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
    language: English

Aussendung übermittelt durch euro adhoc

The European Investor Relations Service

Disclaimer

Atrium European Real Estate Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 14:17:19 UTC
