Atrium European Real Estate : EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Publication Date: 17.08.2020 09:35
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: GAZIT GAIA Limited, a private limited company incorporated in Jersey (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Chaim Katzman
function: Chairman of the supervisory board
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 13.08.2020; UTC+02:00
market: Outside a trading venue
currency: Euro
|
price
|
volume
|
2.325
|
100000
|
2.30
|
52676
total volume: 152676
total price: 353658.6864
average price: 2.3164