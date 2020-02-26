Atrium European Real Estate : FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Atrium European Real Estate Limited - 2019 Financial Results

Jersey, 26 February 2020, Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Atrium Group" or the "Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, reports its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019.

A more detailed announcement providing the highlights for 2019 will be distributed and available, along with the full 2019 Annual Report, on the Company's website, shortly after this announcement.

Key financial figures for 2019 are provided below:

KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES FOR THE PERIOD

2019 2018 CHANGE €m €m %/ppt EPRA Like-for-Like NRI excl. Russia and held for sale assets 56.4 55.1 2.4% EPRA Like-for-Like net rental income 81.7 80.8 1.1% Net rental income excl. Russia 140.9 139.8 0.8% Net rental income 176.4 178.9 (1.4%) EBITDA¹ 153.6 156.4 (1.8%) Company adj. EPRA earnings per share¹ (€cents) 28.0 29.3 (4.3%) Profit after taxation for the year 84.4 60.6 39.3% Net Equivalent yield (in %) 6.4 6.4 - Occupancy rate (in %) 97.0 96.6 0.4%

2020 dividend:

The Board decided to maintain the Group's annual dividend, payable as a capital repayment, at €cents 27 per share for 2020, demonstrating its continued confidence in the Group's prospects and its evolving strategy. The dividend will be paid in equal quarterly instalments and will continue to be reviewed quarterly.

The first quarterly dividend of 6.75 €cents per share is due to be paid as a capital repayment on 31 March 2020 to shareholders on the register as at 24 March 2020, with an ex-dividend date of 23 March 2020.

Adjusted for €6m in 2019 and €2m in 2018 for transaction costs in relation with the recommended cash acquisition by Gazit Globe and in 2018: €4.5m fee in relation with the takeover of Atrium Dominikanska management contract

