Atrium European Real Estate : INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE ENCOURAGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION

Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Independent Committee encourages Shareholders to vote on Recommended Cash Acquisition

Jersey, 18 October 2019 - On 23 July 2019, the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Independent Committee") of Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company") announced that they had reached an agreement with the board of directors of Nb (2019) B.V. ("Bidco"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazit-Globe Ltd ("Gazit"), on the terms and conditions of a recommended cash acquisition (the "Acquisition") by Bidco of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Atrium that is not already owned directly or indirectly by Gazit or its subsidiaries.

Vote

The Independent Committee encourages all Atrium Shareholders and persons holding an interest in Atrium Shares through Euroclear (together the "Shareholders") to vote at both the Court Meeting and the General Meeting which are to be held on 25 October 2019 at 10.00 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. respectively.

Shareholders holding an interest in Atrium Shares through Euroclear should ensure that they submit to their account holding bank or broker well in advance of 21 October 2019 the completed Forms of Instruction (A1 and B1), which are available on Atrium's website at https://www.aere.com/recommendedca.aspx.1 Shareholders should contact their account holding bank or broker as they may impose an earlier deadline for submission of the relevant forms.

For further information on how to exercise their voting rights, Shareholders should refer to the Scheme Document which is available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons in Restricted Jurisdictions, on Atrium's website at https://www.aere.com.

Recommendation of the Independent Committee

Having taken into account the financial and legal advice received, the Independent Committee continues to unanimously recommend that Shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme. The Independent Committee has received a fairness opinion letter from UBS AG London Branch ("UBS") as to the financial terms of the Acquisition, subject to the terms and conditions set out therein.

Furthermore, the Independent Committee notes that: