Atrium European Real Estate : TRADING UPDATE 3Q19 AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Nine months 2019 trading update
Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 7 November 2019, Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Atrium Group" or the "Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, provides an update on trading for the nine months ended 30 September 2019.
KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES FOR THE PERIOD
|
|
9M 2019
|
9M 2018
|
CHANGE
|
|
€m
|
€m
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net rental income excl. Russia
|
106.7
|
104.7
|
1.9%
|
EPRA Like-for-Like net rental income excl. Russia
|
45.0
|
44.3
|
1.6%
|
Net rental income
|
133.4
|
135.0
|
(1.2%)
|
EPRA Like-for-Like net rental income
|
61.4
|
61.2
|
0.3%
|
EBITDA(1)
|
116.8
|
118.3
|
(1.3%)
|
Company adj. EPRA earnings per share (in €cents)
|
21.3
|
22.4
|
(4.7%)
|
Net LTV (in %)
|
33.5
|
31.3
|
Following the announcement on 25 October 2019 of the lapse of the court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement announced on 23 July 2019, the Board is reviewing the distributions policy of the Company and intends to make a further announcement before the end of the year.
-
For 2019 the transaction costs in relation with the recommended cash acquisition by Gazit Globe Ltd. of €5m were adjusted
-
About Atrium European Real Estate
Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations. Atrium owns 31 properties with a total gross leasable area of over 850,000 sqm and with a total market value of approximately €2.7 billion. These properties are located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real estate professionals.
The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.
Disclaimer
