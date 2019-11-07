Atrium European Real Estate : TRADING UPDATE 3Q19 AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT

Nine months 2019 trading update

Ad hoc announcement - Jersey, 7 November 2019, Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Atrium Group" or the "Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, provides an update on trading for the nine months ended 30 September 2019.

KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES FOR THE PERIOD

9M 2019 9M 2018 CHANGE €m €m Net rental income excl. Russia 106.7 104.7 1.9% EPRA Like-for-Like net rental income excl. Russia 45.0 44.3 1.6% Net rental income 133.4 135.0 (1.2%) EPRA Like-for-Like net rental income 61.4 61.2 0.3% EBITDA(1) 116.8 118.3 (1.3%) Company adj. EPRA earnings per share (in €cents) 21.3 22.4 (4.7%) Net LTV (in %) 33.5 31.3

Following the announcement on 25 October 2019 of the lapse of the court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement announced on 23 July 2019, the Board is reviewing the distributions policy of the Company and intends to make a further announcement before the end of the year.