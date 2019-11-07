Atrium European Real Estate : TRADING UPDATE 3Q19 ANNOUNCEMENT

Company adjusted EPRA earnings per share was 21.3 €cents, 4.7% lower than in the comparable period mainly following the reduction in revenue resulting from asset disposals

In July 2019, the Company completed the sale of two Polish shopping centres for €298m, at around 3% above book value, and reached an agreement for the €37m sale of Atrium Duben in Zilina, Slovakia at book value

Jersey, 7 November 2019, Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Atrium Group" or the "Group"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, provides an update on trading for the nine months ended 30 September 2019.

Significant liquidity to support growth with a 33.5% net LTV as at 30 September 2019 and €300m unutilized revolver credit facility

Further to its announcement of 23 July, in connection with the recommended cash acquisition to be implemented by means of a court sanctioned scheme of arrangement by Nb (2019) B.V., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazit-Globe Ltd on 25 October, Atrium published an update relating to the Court Meeting held that day. During the Court Meeting, the requisite level of support for the scheme was not obtained from the shareholders and accordingly the scheme has lapsed. The full announcement is available on Atrium's website at: https://www.aere.com/pressreleases.aspx

Following the announcement on 25 October 2019 of the lapse of the court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, the Board is reviewing the distributions policy of the Company and intends to make a further announcement before the end of the year

Liad Barzilai, Chief Executive Officer of Atrium Group, commented:

"Operationally the main focus year to date has been the continuation of our portfolio rotation and repositioning strategy and it was particularly pleasing that we have agreed or completed €364 million of sales at or above book value in the year to date. We also further progressed our redevelopment and refurbishment programme which currently spans four of our assets and now includes two centres in the Czech Republic, Arkády Pankrác in Prague and Atrium Pardubice, in addition to Promenada and Reduta in Warsaw. The progress made with improving the portfolio quality is reflected in our financial results as new rental income from acquisitions and completed redevelopments in Warsaw offset the impact of recent disposals and assets currently under redevelopment, and led to solid growth in like-for-like NRI across our key geographies. The Russian portfolio's performance has now stabilised and we believe will benefit from both recent asset management and retenanting initiatives. We have also identified a number of further opportunities to invest in our portfolio which we are working hard to bring to fruition in the months ahead."

"Finally, a short comment following the lapse of the offer by Gazit-Globe at the end of last month. We were pleased that both Gazit-Globe and our minority shareholders showed their support for the Company, its values, strategy and execution. As before, we will continue to work hard to execute our strategy and create value for all our shareholders."