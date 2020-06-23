Atrium Ljungberg publ : is hosting a presentation of Q2 Report 2020 on 10 July at 10.00 CET

23 Jun 2020, 08:00

Atrium Ljungberg is hosting an online broadcast of the Q2 Report 2020 presentation at 10.00 CET on 10 July 2020. The Q2 report 2020 will be published at 7.30 CET on the same day.

Equity analysts, investors, media and other stakeholders are invited to participate in the conference where CEO Annica Ånäs and CFO Martin Lindqvist will present the results for Q2 2020. The presentation will be held in English and can be watched online using the following link: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/en-atrium-ljungberg-q2-2020

After the broadcast, the presentation and written material can be accessed on the company's website www.al.se/ir.

Subsequent questions can be posted directly to Annica Ånäs or Martin Lindqvist by e-mail.

Nacka, 23/06/2020

Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)

Press release

