Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)    ATRLJ B   SE0000191827

ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)

(ATRLJ B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Atrium Ljungberg publ : is hosting a presentation of the interim report January – September 2019 on 18 October 2019 at 11.00 CET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 04:23am EDT

Atrium Ljungberg is hosting an online telephone conference at 11.00 CET on 18 October for the interim report January - September which will be published at 07.30 CET on the same day.

Equity analysts, investors, media and other stakeholders are invited to participate in the conference where CEO Annica Ånäs and CFO Martin Lindqvist will present the results for Q3 2019. The presentation will be held in English and can be watched online using the following link: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/en-atrium-ljungberg-q3-2019

After the broadcast, the presentation and written material can be accessed on the company's website www.al.se/ir.

Subsequent questions can be posted directly to Annica Ånäs or Martin Lindqvist by email.

Nacka, 02/10/2019
Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)

Press release

Download image

Disclaimer

Atrium Ljungberg AB published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 08:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)
04:23aATRIUM LJUNGBERG PUBL : is hosting a presentation of the interim report January ..
PU
09/09ATRIUM LJUNGBERG : to be included in the EPRA Index (FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Rea..
AQ
07/12ATRIUM LJUNGBERG : sells residential area in Kista in Stockholm
PU
04/09ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB : quaterly earnings release
03/28ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018ATRIUM LJUNGBERG : sells Västberga Handel
PU
2018ATRIUM LJUNGBERG : BRUNSWICK AND ALLIANZ PROVIDES INVESTMENT GRADE RATED ATRIUM ..
AQ
2018ATRIUM LJUNGBERG : widens its financing base
PU
2018ATRIUM LJUNGBERG : exchanging property with Folksam Fastigheter
PU
2018VEIDEKKE ASA : Arcona to build hotel in Sickla in Stockholm
AQ
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 2 586 M
EBIT 2019 1 630 M
Net income 2019 1 922 M
Debt 2019 20 827 M
Yield 2019 2,33%
P/E ratio 2019 16,5x
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
EV / Sales2019 18,9x
EV / Sales2020 18,5x
Capitalization 28 175 M
Chart ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 183,00  SEK
Last Close Price 217,00  SEK
Spread / Highest target -10,1%
Spread / Average Target -15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Annica Ånäs Chief Executive Officer
Johan Tage Ljungberg Chairman
Martin Lindqvist Chief Financial Officer & Head-Business Support
Anna Kristina Hallberg Independent Director
Erik Vilhelm Langby Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)42.76%2 874
EMAAR MALLS PJSC4.47%6 661
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS15.14%4 126
ARABIAN CENTRES CO--.--%3 843
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-0.99%3 589
VINCOM RETAIL JSC--.--%3 316
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group