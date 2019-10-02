Atrium Ljungberg publ : is hosting a presentation of the interim report January – September 2019 on 18 October 2019 at 11.00 CET

Atrium Ljungberg is hosting an online telephone conference at 11.00 CET on 18 October for the interim report January - September which will be published at 07.30 CET on the same day.

Equity analysts, investors, media and other stakeholders are invited to participate in the conference where CEO Annica Ånäs and CFO Martin Lindqvist will present the results for Q3 2019. The presentation will be held in English and can be watched online using the following link: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/en-atrium-ljungberg-q3-2019

After the broadcast, the presentation and written material can be accessed on the company's website www.al.se/ir.

Subsequent questions can be posted directly to Annica Ånäs or Martin Lindqvist by email.

Nacka, 02/10/2019

Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ)

Press release



Download image