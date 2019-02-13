Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Achieves Record Revenues and Net Income in 2018

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2019) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB) (TSX: AI.DB.A) (TSX: AI.DB.B) (TSX: AI.DB.C) (TSX: AI.DB.D) today released its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Highlights

Record revenues of $58.3 million, up 15.8% from prior year

Record net income of $33.8 million, up 16.2% from prior year

$0.95 basic and $0.94 diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2018

$0.04 per share special dividend to shareholders of record December 31, 2018

$0.94 total dividends per share paid to shareholders in 2018

Mortgage portfolio increased to $684.4 million, 8.2% increase from prior year

High quality mortgage portfolio 84.1% of portfolio in first mortgages 88.6% of portfolio is less than 75% loan to value average loan-to-value is 61.1%



"2018 was another good year for Atrium and represented a sixth consecutive year of portfolio growth and record income. We ended the year with a mortgage portfolio balance of $684.4 million, up 8.2% from the beginning of the year and up 3.3% from Q3 2018. We had annual revenue of $58.3 million and net income of $33.8 million. We increased our weighted average interest rate from 8.44% in 2017 to 8.85% at the end of this year. Notwithstanding those impressive results, we continued our practice of lending conservatively, with an average portfolio loan to value of 61.1%. We would like to thank our new and existing shareholders for the strong demand on the recent public offering of our common shares completed on February 8, 2019. We will continue to work hard to earn your continued support," said Rob Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

"We are proud to state that Atrium continues to be regarded as Canada's premier non-bank lender™."

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1 (888) 241-0551 or (647) 427-3415. For a replay of the conference call (available until February 27, 2019) please call 1 (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 4959418.

Results of operations

Atrium ended the year with assets of $699.8 million, and revenues grew to a record $58.3 million, an increase of 15.8% from the prior year. Net income for 2018 was $33.8 million, an increase of 16.2% from the prior year.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.95 and $0.94, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared with $0.95 basic and $0.94 diluted earnings per common share in the prior year.

The company had $682.7 million of mortgages receivable as at December 31, 2018, an increase of 8.9% from December 31, 2017. During the year, $306.0 million of mortgages were advanced, and $240.4 million of mortgages were repaid.

The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio increased to 8.85% at December 31, 2018, compared with 8.44% at December 31, 2017.

Financial summary

Condensed Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Income



Year ended

December 31,

2018 Year ended

December 31,

2017 Year ended

December 31,

2016 Revenue $ 58,316 $ 50,359 $ 44,042 Mortgage servicing and management fees (6,279) (5,470) (4,661) Other expenses (1,142) (1,251) (1,221) Provision for mortgage losses (1,800) (1,850) (1,519) Income before financing costs 49,095 41,788 36,641 Financing costs (15,326) (12,729) (10,521) Earnings and total comprehensive income $ 33,769 $ 29,059 $ 26,120 Basic earnings per share $ 0.95 $ 0.95 $ 0.97 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.94 $ 0.94 $ 0.95 Dividends declared $ 33,658 $ 28,545 $ 25,918 Mortgages receivable, end of year $ 682,721 $ 626,756 $ 530,590 Total assets, end of year $ 699,750 $ 627,859 $ 531,856 Shareholder’ equity, end of year $ 387,306 $ 349,064 $ 278,540

Analysis of mortgage portfolio

(dollars in 000s)

December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Property type Number Outstanding amount % of Portfolio Number Outstanding amount % of Portfolio Low-rise residential 38 $ 232,713 34.0% 39 $ 256,581 40.6% High-rise residential 15 146,027 21.3% 10 81,939 13.0% Mid-rise residential 20 139,708 20.4% 6 37,071 5.9% House and apartment 101 64,230 9.4% 120 86,287 13.6% Condominium corporation 14 2,533 0.4% 14 2,887 0.4% Residential portfolio 188 585,211 85.5% 189 464,765 73.5% Commercial 20 99,193 14.5% 27 167,622 26.5% Mortgage portfolio 208 684,404 100.0% 216 632,387 100.0%

December 31, 2018 Location of underlying property Number of mortgages Outstanding amount Percentage outstanding Weighted average loan to value Weighted average interest rate (outstanding amounts in 000s) Greater Toronto Area 162 $ 431,334 63.0% 65.5% 8.94% Non-GTA Ontario 26 29,160 4.3% 57.9% 8.28% Alberta 3 15,698 2.3% 52.5% 8.83% British Columbia 17 208,212 30.4% 53.1% 8.76% 208 $ 684,404 100.0% 61.1% 8.85% December 31, 2017 Location of underlying property Number of mortgages Outstanding amount Percentage outstanding Weighted average loan to value Weighted average interest rate (outstanding amounts in 000s) Greater Toronto Area 159 $ 397,293 62.8% 62.5% 8.51% Non-GTA Ontario 35 26,383 4.2% 65.9% 8.54% Saskatchewan 2 17,107 2.7% 100.0% 8.06% Alberta 5 22,518 3.6% 59.4% 8.87% British Columbia 15 169,086 26.7% 54.7% 8.24% 216 $ 632,387 100.0% 61.5% 8.44%

For further information on the financial results, and further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, please refer to Atrium's consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the company's website at www.atriummic.com.

Conference call

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1 (888) 241-0551 or (647) 427-3415. For a replay of the conference call (available until February 27, 2019) please call 1 (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 4959418.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender™

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

For additional information, please contact

Robert G. Goodall

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 867-1053

info@atriummic.com

www.atriummic.com

Jennifer Scoffield

Chief Financial Officer

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42820