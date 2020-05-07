Log in
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Election of Directors

05/07/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2020) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB.B) (TSX: AI.DB.C) (TSX: AI.DB.D) (TSX: AI.DB.E) today announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held in Toronto earlier today, each of the seven director nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 11, 2020 was elected as a director. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors of Atrium is set out below:

NomineeVotes For% Votes ForVotes Withheld% Votes Withheld
Peter P. Cohos7,667,07399.69%23,6460.31%
Robert H. DeGasperis7,678,15399.84%12,5660.16%
Robert G. Goodall7,674,56599.79%16,1540.21%
Andrew Grant7,648,15699.73%20,8460.27%
Maurice (Maish) Kagan7,641,32499.36%49,3950.64%
Nancy H.O. Lockhart7,659,98699.60%30,7330.40%
Mark L. Silver7,679,75399.86%10,9660.14%



About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender™

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

For further information, please contact

Robert G. Goodall
President and Chief Executive Officer 

Jennifer Scoffield
Chief Financial Officer

(416) 867-1053
info@atriummic.com
www.atriummic.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55535


© Newsfilecorp 2020
