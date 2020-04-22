Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation    AI   CA04964G1000

ATRIUM MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(AI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Information Regarding Annual Shareholder Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2020) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation  (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB) (TSX: AI.DB.B) (TSX: AI.DB.C) (TSX: AI.DB.D) (TSX: AI.DB.E) ("Atrium") announced today, in light of the ongoing concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, that the location of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") has been changed to Atrium's head office, located at 20 Adelaide Street East, Toronto, ON. In accordance with recent guidance from securities regulatory authorities, no supplemental management information circular will be sent to communicate this change and Atrium has taken steps to inform the applicable securities intermediaries of the new meeting location.

Atrium is actively monitoring the COVID-19 situation and is sensitive to the public health concerns and the protocols put in place by federal, provincial and local governments. Atrium will be strictly restricting physical access to the Meeting and only registered shareholders and formally appointed proxy holders will be allowed to attend. In order to comply with government orders concerning the maximum size of public gatherings and required social distancing parameters, Atrium may be unable to admit shareholders to the Meeting. Atrium strongly encourages registered shareholders and proxy holders not to attend the meeting in person, and shareholders are encouraged to vote using one of the methods described in the management information circular mailed to shareholders earlier this month. To further mitigate the risk of the spread of this virus, the Meeting will be audio-cast live at 11:00 am (Toronto time) on May 7, 2020 and can be accessed by conference call at 1 (833) 634-8218, conference ID #1897923. This call will be listen-only and shareholders will not be able to vote or speak at, or otherwise participate in, the meeting via the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available until May 20, 2020 by calling 1 (855) 859-2056, conference ID #1897923.

Given the restrictions in place, Atrium's board of directors and auditors do not plan to attend the meeting in person. Management will not be making an investor presentation at the Meeting. Management will be hosting a conference call at 4:00 pm on May 7, 2020 to discuss the first quarter financial results and shareholders are invited to participate in this quarterly call. Call in information for the first quarter conference call will be released at a later date.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender™

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

For further information, please contact

Robert G. Goodall
President and Chief Executive Officer 

Jennifer Scoffield
Chief Financial Officer

(416) 867-1053
info@atriummic.com
www.atriummic.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54765


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ATRIUM MORTGAGE INVESTMENT
05:05pAtrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Information Regarding Annual..
NE
04/07Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces April 2020 Dividend
NE
03/31Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Early Redemption of 5.25% Co..
NE
03/20Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Comments on COVID-19 Impact
NE
03/02Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces March 2020 Dividend
NE
02/13Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Achieves Record Revenues and Net Incom..
NE
02/05Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Investor Conference Call Feb..
NE
02/03Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces February 2020 Dividend
NE
01/15Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Its Monthly Regular Dividend
NE
2019Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces December 2019 Dividends and ..
NE
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 66,0 M
EBIT 2020 41,8 M
Net income 2020 40,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,74%
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,10x
Capi. / Sales2021 5,97x
Capitalization 402 M
Chart ATRIUM MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATRIUM MORTGAGE INVESTMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 13,70  CAD
Last Close Price 9,51  CAD
Spread / Highest target 63,0%
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert G. Goodall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark L. Silver Chairman
Jennifer Scoffield Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Phillip Cohos Independent Director
Robert Hans DeGasperis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATRIUM MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-34.41%283
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-2.72%4 257
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-1.00%4 091
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED3.80%3 073
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-0.57%3 000
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-17.04%2 835
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group