Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Information Regarding Annual Shareholder Meeting

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2020) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB) (TSX: AI.DB.B) (TSX: AI.DB.C) (TSX: AI.DB.D) (TSX: AI.DB.E) ("Atrium") announced today, in light of the ongoing concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, that the location of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") has been changed to Atrium's head office, located at 20 Adelaide Street East, Toronto, ON. In accordance with recent guidance from securities regulatory authorities, no supplemental management information circular will be sent to communicate this change and Atrium has taken steps to inform the applicable securities intermediaries of the new meeting location.

Atrium is actively monitoring the COVID-19 situation and is sensitive to the public health concerns and the protocols put in place by federal, provincial and local governments. Atrium will be strictly restricting physical access to the Meeting and only registered shareholders and formally appointed proxy holders will be allowed to attend. In order to comply with government orders concerning the maximum size of public gatherings and required social distancing parameters, Atrium may be unable to admit shareholders to the Meeting. Atrium strongly encourages registered shareholders and proxy holders not to attend the meeting in person, and shareholders are encouraged to vote using one of the methods described in the management information circular mailed to shareholders earlier this month. To further mitigate the risk of the spread of this virus, the Meeting will be audio-cast live at 11:00 am (Toronto time) on May 7, 2020 and can be accessed by conference call at 1 (833) 634-8218, conference ID #1897923. This call will be listen-only and shareholders will not be able to vote or speak at, or otherwise participate in, the meeting via the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available until May 20, 2020 by calling 1 (855) 859-2056, conference ID #1897923.

Given the restrictions in place, Atrium's board of directors and auditors do not plan to attend the meeting in person. Management will not be making an investor presentation at the Meeting. Management will be hosting a conference call at 4:00 pm on May 7, 2020 to discuss the first quarter financial results and shareholders are invited to participate in this quarterly call. Call in information for the first quarter conference call will be released at a later date.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender™

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

For further information, please contact

Robert G. Goodall

President and Chief Executive Officer

Jennifer Scoffield

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 867-1053

info@atriummic.com

www.atriummic.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54765