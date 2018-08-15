Log in
ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYSTEMS INC. (ATA)
08/15 03:33:38 pm
20.58 CAD   +3.78%
12:01pATS AUTOMATION : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
AQ
08/03ATS TO HOST FIR : 00 a.m. Eastern
AQ
07/30ATS TO HOST FIR : 00 am eastern
PU
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. : Automation Tooling Systems Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/15/2018 | 02:42pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2018 / Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTC PINK: ATSAF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q1 Earnings Call to be held on August 15, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-52B26E68389F1.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 1 198 M
EBIT 2019 117 M
Net income 2019 70,6 M
Finance 2019 116 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,79
P/E ratio 2020 21,17
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
Capitalization 1 838 M
Chart ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYSTEMS INC.
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 22,4  CAD
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Hider Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Lyman McAusland Chairman
Thomas Wildt Vice President-Operations
Maria Perrella Chief Financial Officer
Michael Emil Martino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYSTEMS INC.27.52%1 405
FANUC CORP-21.06%39 829
ATLAS COPCO AB-9.01%32 356
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES13.85%30 187
INGERSOLL-RAND8.80%23 560
PARKER HANNIFIN-16.72%22 241
