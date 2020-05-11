Log in
ATS TO HOST FOURTH QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL WEDNESDAY MAY 27, 2020 AT 10:00 AM EASTERN

05/11/2020 | 09:00pm EDT

May 11, 2020 | Financials


Cambridge, Ontario (May 11, 2020) - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX:ATA) ('ATS' or the 'Company') will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020 before the TSX opens on May 27, 2020.

At 10:00 a.m. eastern Wednesday, May 27, 2020, the Company will host a conference call and webcast of management's quarterly remarks and follow up question and answer period with analysts.

The listen-only webcast can be accessed live at www.atsautomation.com. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (647) 427-7450 five minutes prior.

A replay of the conference will be available on the ATS website following the call. Alternatively, a telephone recording of the call will be available for one week (until midnight June 3, 2020) by dialing (416) 849-0833 and entering passcode 9174376 followed by the number sign.

About ATS
ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas. Founded in 1978, ATS employs approximately 4,500 people at 23 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

For more information, contact:
Ryan McLeod, Vice President, Corporate Controller
519 653-6500

Disclaimer

ATS - Automation Tooling Systems Inc. published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 00:59:03 UTC
