ATS TO HOST THIRD QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 6, 2019 AT 10:00 AM EASTERN

01/26/2019 | 03:29am EST

January 25, 2019 | Financials


Cambridge, Ontario, (January 25, 2019) - ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX:ATA) ('ATS' or the 'Company') will report its financial results for the third quarter ended December 30, 2018, before the TSX opens on February 6, 2019.

At 10:00 a.m. eastern Wednesday February 6, 2019, the Company will host a conference call and webcast of management's quarterly remarks and follow up question and answer period with analysts.

The listen-only webcast can be accessed live at www.atsautomation.com. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (647) 427-7450 five minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference will be available on the ATS website following the call. Alternatively, a telephone recording of the call will be available for one week (until midnight February 13, 2019) by dialing (416) 849-0833 and entering passcode 3581279 followed by the number sign.

About ATS
ATS is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world's most successful companies. ATS uses its extensive knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services, including pre- automation and after-sales services, to address the sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas. Founded in 1978, ATS employs approximately 3,900 people at 21 manufacturing facilities and over 50 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the Company's website at www.atsautomation.com.

For more information, contact:
Sonya Mehan, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Ryan McLeod, Vice President, Corporate Controller
519-653-6500

Disclaimer

ATS - Automation Tooling Systems Inc. published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2019 08:28:04 UTC
