Correction: Attendo publishes Annual Report and Quality and Sustainability Report for 2018

Today, on March 21 at 12.00 CET, Attendo AB published a release about the publication of Attendo's Annual Report for 2018.

In that press release, there was a reference to the publication being in 'accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation'. The correct wording should be that the publication is in 'accordance with the Securities Market Act'.

Attendo AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Koch, Communications and IR-Director Attendo

Phone: +46 705 09 77 61

E-mail: andreas.koch@attendo.com