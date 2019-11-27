Attica Bank S A : - Announcement of 27/11/2019

Announcement, 27.11.2019

Incorporation of the Representative of the Greek State (Law 3723/2008) to the Board of Directors of the Bank

ATTICA BANK S.A. informs investors that, in today's meeting, the Board of Directors of the Bank incorporated Mrs. Aikaterini Onoufriadou who was appointed by the Minister of Finance (Decision no. 126929 ΕΞ/2019) as Representative of the Greek State to the BoD of the Bank, in accordance with the provisions of the Law 3723/2008. Mrs. Onoufriadou replaces Mrs. Zaharoula Papatheodorou following the resignation of the latter. Following the above, the composition of the Bank's Board of Directors is as follows:

Mr. Constantinos Mitropoulos, Chairman of the Board, non-executive member Mr. Konstantinos Makedos, Vice-Chairman of the Board, non-executive member Mr. Theodoros Pantalakis, CEO, executive member of the Board Mr. Ioannis Tsakirakis, Deputy CEO, executive member of the Board Mr. Antonios Vartholomaios, Deputy CEO, executive member of the Board Mr. Stavros Papagiannopoulos, Independent non-executive member Mr. Dimitrios Tzanninis, Independent non-executive member Mrs. Eleni Koliopoulou, Independent non-executive member Mr. Doukidis Georgios, Independent non-executive member Mr. Taprantzis Andreas, Independent non-executive member Mr. Xariton Kiriazis, Independent non-executive member Mrs. Aikaterini Onoufriadou, additional, non-executive member and representative of the Greek State in accordance with the provisions of Law 3723/2008.

The term of the above Representative of the Greek State starts with the publication of the above decision in the Government Gazette and ends with the expiration of the Bank's participation in the provisions of article 2 of Law 3723/2008., The responsibilities and the representation of the Board of Directors shall continue to apply as defined by the Board's minutes No. 1303 / 22.7.2019, which also governs the term of the Board of Directors.

ATTICA BANK S.A.