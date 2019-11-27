Log in
Attica Bank S A : - Announcement of 27/11/2019

0
11/27/2019 | 12:48pm EST

Announcement, 27.11.2019

Incorporation of the Representative of the Greek State (Law 3723/2008) to the Board of Directors of the Bank

ATTICA BANK S.A. informs investors that, in today's meeting, the Board of Directors of the Bank incorporated Mrs. Aikaterini Onoufriadou who was appointed by the Minister of Finance (Decision no. 126929 ΕΞ/2019) as Representative of the Greek State to the BoD of the Bank, in accordance with the provisions of the Law 3723/2008. Mrs. Onoufriadou replaces Mrs. Zaharoula Papatheodorou following the resignation of the latter. Following the above, the composition of the Bank's Board of Directors is as follows:

  1. Mr. Constantinos Mitropoulos, Chairman of the Board, non-executive member
  2. Mr. Konstantinos Makedos, Vice-Chairman of the Board, non-executive member
  3. Mr. Theodoros Pantalakis, CEO, executive member of the Board
  4. Mr. Ioannis Tsakirakis, Deputy CEO, executive member of the Board
  5. Mr. Antonios Vartholomaios, Deputy CEO, executive member of the Board
  6. Mr. Stavros Papagiannopoulos, Independent non-executive member
  7. Mr. Dimitrios Tzanninis, Independent non-executive member
  8. Mrs. Eleni Koliopoulou, Independent non-executive member
  9. Mr. Doukidis Georgios, Independent non-executive member
  10. Mr. Taprantzis Andreas, Independent non-executive member
  11. Mr. Xariton Kiriazis, Independent non-executive member
  12. Mrs. Aikaterini Onoufriadou, additional, non-executive member and representative of the Greek State in accordance with the provisions of Law 3723/2008.

The term of the above Representative of the Greek State starts with the publication of the above decision in the Government Gazette and ends with the expiration of the Bank's participation in the provisions of article 2 of Law 3723/2008., The responsibilities and the representation of the Board of Directors shall continue to apply as defined by the Board's minutes No. 1303 / 22.7.2019, which also governs the term of the Board of Directors.

ATTICA BANK S.A.

Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 17:47:10 UTC
