Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Attica Bank S.A.    TATT   GRS001003029

ATTICA BANK S.A.

(TATT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 04/27 10:16:08 am
0.225 EUR   +6.13%
11:33aATTICA BANK S A : - Financial Calendar 2020
PU
03/24ATTICA BANK S A : - Non-performing loans / credit portfolio management assignment
PU
02/05ATTICA BANK S A : Announcement 05.02.2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Attica Bank S A : - Financial Calendar 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 11:33am EDT

In accordance with articles 4.1.2 and 4.1.3.15.1 of the Regulation of the Athens Stock Exchange, Attica Bank S.A. announces the financial calendar for 2020:

Wednesday, April 29th 2020

  • Announcement of the Financial Results for the year 2019 and Publication of the FY 2019 Financial Report.
  • Annual Analysts' Briefing and disclosure of corporate presentation of FY 2019 financial results.

Thursday, June 4th 2020

  • Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Thursday, June 25th 2020

  • Announcement of the Q1 2020 Financial Results and publication of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for Q1 2020.
  • Disclosure of corporate presentation of Q1 2020 financial results.

Thursday, September 17th 2020

  • Announcement of H1 2020 Financial Results and publication of the H1 2020 Interim Financial Report.
  • Disclosure of corporate presentation of H1 2020 financial results.

Thursday, December 17th 2020

  • Announcement of the Q3 2020 Financial Results and publication of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for Q3 2020.
  • Disclosure of corporate presentation of Q3 2020 financial results.

Attica Bank, reserves the right to change the abovementioned dates. In this case the Bank will inform investors in time by issuing a new announcement.

ATTICA BANK S.A.

Disclaimer

Attica Bank SA published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 15:32:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ATTICA BANK S.A.
11:33aATTICA BANK S A : - Financial Calendar 2020
PU
03/24ATTICA BANK S A : - Non-performing loans / credit portfolio management assignmen..
PU
02/05ATTICA BANK S A : Announcement 05.02.2020
PU
02/04ATTICA BANK S A : Announcement of 04.02.2020
PU
01/10ATTICA BANK S A : - Announcement of 10/01/2020
PU
01/10ATTICA BANK S A : Announcement
PU
2019The best year financial markets have ever had?
RE
2019GRAPHIC : The best year financial markets have ever had?
RE
2019ATTICA BANK S A : - Financial Results of Q3 2019
PU
2019ATTICA BANK S A : Announcement of L.4374/2016
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 69,1 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 0,99 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 101x
P/E ratio 2020 -12,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,41x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,11x
Capitalization 97,8 M
Chart ATTICA BANK S.A.
Duration : Period :
Attica Bank S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATTICA BANK S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,21  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodoros Nikolaou Pantalakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Konstantinos Sotiris Mitropoulos Chairman
Nikolaos Koutsogiannis Chief Financial Officer
Dimitrios Georgiou Tzanninis Non-Executive Director
Ioannis Emmanouil Tsakirakis Co-Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATTICA BANK S.A.-46.33%106
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%165 564
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-1.99%59 308
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.18%43 537
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD0.00%41 696
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-3.91%38 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group