Attica Bank S A : - Financial Calendar 2020

In accordance with articles 4.1.2 and 4.1.3.15.1 of the Regulation of the Athens Stock Exchange, Attica Bank S.A. announces the financial calendar for 2020:

Wednesday, April 2 9 th 2020

Announcement of the Financial Results for the year 2019 and Publication of the FY 2019 Financial Report.

Annual Analysts' Briefing and disclosure of corporate presentation of FY 2019 financial results.

Thursday, June 4th 2020

Annual Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Thursday, June 25th 2020

Announcement of the Q1 2020 Financial Results and publication of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for Q1 2020.

Disclosure of corporate presentation of Q1 2020 financial results.

Thursday, September 17th 2020

Announcement of H1 2020 Financial Results and publication of the H1 2020 Interim Financial Report.

Disclosure of corporate presentation of H1 2020 financial results.

Thursday, December 17th 2020

Announcement of the Q3 2020 Financial Results and publication of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for Q3 2020.

Disclosure of corporate presentation of Q3 2020 financial results.

Attica Bank, reserves the right to change the abovementioned dates. In this case the Bank will inform investors in time by issuing a new announcement.

ATTICA BANK S.A.