Attica Bank S A : - Non-performing loans / credit portfolio management assignment

Attica Bank S.A. informs its investors that, following a competitive bidding process and executing its Board of Directors decisions dated 26.09.2019 and 29.01.2020, an agreement has been signed today with the limited company 'QQUANT MASTER SERVICER' LOANS AND CREDITS MANAGEMENT LIABILITY COMPANY ', a loan and credit management company (Credit and Insurance Committee Decision No. 247/1 / 14.11.2017, 260/1 / 13.2.2018), based in Marousi in Attica region, licensed and monitored by the Bank of Greece, for the management assignment of a portfolio of approximately € 435 million, which remains on the books of the Bank.

Portfolio management will commence two (2) months after the date of the signature of the agreement. In the meantime, all necessary processes concerning the transition of the management and information will be completed.

The abovementioned agreement is part of the Bank's Business Plan for the optimum management and ultimately further reduction of the non-performing exposures, following the two securitizations that have already been successfully completed.

In addition, the Bank will focus on additional development of its banking activities, focusing on channeling liquidity and supporting entrepreneurship in the Greek market in the current economic environment.

ATTICA BANK S. A.