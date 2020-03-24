Log in
ATTICA BANK S.A.

ATTICA BANK S.A.

(TATT)
  Report
03/24 11:19:39 am
0.1962 EUR   +4.92%
02:08pATTICA BANK S A : - Non-performing loans / credit portfolio management assignment
PU
02/05ATTICA BANK S A : Announcement 05.02.2020
PU
02/04ATTICA BANK S A : Announcement of 04.02.2020
PU
Attica Bank S A : - Non-performing loans / credit portfolio management assignment

03/24/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

Attica Bank S.A. informs its investors that, following a competitive bidding process and executing its Board of Directors decisions dated 26.09.2019 and 29.01.2020, an agreement has been signed today with the limited company 'QQUANT MASTER SERVICER' LOANS AND CREDITS MANAGEMENT LIABILITY COMPANY ', a loan and credit management company (Credit and Insurance Committee Decision No. 247/1 / 14.11.2017, 260/1 / 13.2.2018), based in Marousi in Attica region, licensed and monitored by the Bank of Greece, for the management assignment of a portfolio of approximately € 435 million, which remains on the books of the Bank.

Portfolio management will commence two (2) months after the date of the signature of the agreement. In the meantime, all necessary processes concerning the transition of the management and information will be completed.

The abovementioned agreement is part of the Bank's Business Plan for the optimum management and ultimately further reduction of the non-performing exposures, following the two securitizations that have already been successfully completed.

In addition, the Bank will focus on additional development of its banking activities, focusing on channeling liquidity and supporting entrepreneurship in the Greek market in the current economic environment.

ATTICA BANK S. A.

Disclaimer

Attica Bank SA published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 18:07:03 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 69,1 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 0,99 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 89,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,25x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,98x
Capitalization 86,3 M
Chart ATTICA BANK S.A.
Duration : Period :
Attica Bank S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATTICA BANK S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,19  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodoros Nikolaou Pantalakis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Konstantinos Sotiris Mitropoulos Chairman
Nikolaos Koutsogiannis Chief Financial Officer
Dimitrios Georgiou Tzanninis Non-Executive Director
Ioannis Emmanouil Tsakirakis Co-Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATTICA BANK S.A.-51.65%93
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.73%158 898
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.3.51%60 534
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.60%44 219
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-20.45%40 735
JAPAN POST BANK CO.,LTD.0.00%33 497
