Announcement, 27.06.2019

Attica Bank S.A announces that the information which credit institutions have to report according to the provisions of article 6 of L.4374/2016 for the first quarter of 2019 has been posted on the Bank's website and can be viewed at the following link (in Greek):

https://www.atticabank.gr/el/investors/investor-financial-results/periodical-financial- data?folder=2019

ATTICA BANK S.A