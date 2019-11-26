Attica S A : Group invests in Digital Transformation implementing the Fleet Management System SERTICA, in cooperation with Logimatic

Log in
11/26/2019 | 03:38am EST

PRESS RELEASE

Attica Group invests in Digital Transformation implementing the Fleet Management System SERTICA, in cooperation with Logimatic

Attica Group in the framework of its Digital Transformation is implementing the Fleet Management System SERTICA,in cooperation with the Danish Company Logimatic,with the aimto ensure reliable vessel operations and high quality ship management.

Through SERTICA, all data related to the technical management and operation of the vessels is centrally controlled. This results in significant improvement of the workflow and in the efficient planning of scheduled maintenance works. In addition, International Safety Management Code (ISM) is fully digitized. A particularly important advantage of the application is also the complete overview of all fleet data, reducing dry docking time and repair costs. The implementation of the System is expected to be complete in October 2020.

ATTICA GROUP is engaged in passenger shipping through SUPERFAST FERRIES, BLUE STAR FERRIES, HELLENIC SEAWAYS and AFRICA MOROCCO LINK, operating 31 vessels providing modern, high quality transportation services in Greece and abroad. Attica's vessels serve 60 unique destinations in 4 countries, connecting 71 ports transporting over 7 mln. passengers, 1 mln. private cars and 400,000 trucks per year.

Kallithea, 26 November 2019

Disclaimer

Attica Holdings SA published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 08:37:04 UTC
