Attis Industries Regains Compliance with NASDAQ’s Minimum Shareholders’ Equity Rule





A Top Priority to Maintain NASDAQ Listing

MILTON, GA, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) (the “Company” or “Attis”), a diversified innovation and technology holding company, today announced that Nasdaq has advised that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum shareholders’ equity rule, and is in compliance with other applicable requirements as set forth in the decision of the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) and required for listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Accordingly, the Panel has determined to continue the listing of the Company’s securities on The Nasdaq Stock Market and is closing this matter.

The Company is working to satisfy Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.

Attis Industries, Inc.

Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS ) is a holding company defined by our commitment to servicing our customers with unwavering respect, fairness and care. We are focused on finding and implementing solutions for the resource needs and challenges of our customers with a fundamental objective to seek rewarding solutions through technology and innovation. Our healthcare business centers on creating community-based synergies through collaborations and software solutions. Our innovation business strives to create value from recovered resources. For more information, visit: www.attisind.com

