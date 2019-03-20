Attraqt : Change of Adviser

RNS Number : 3548T ATTRAQT Group PLC 20 March 2019
20 March 2019
Attraqt Group plc
("Attraqt", the "Group" or the "Company")
Change of Adviser
Attraqt Group plc (AIM: ATQT), the provider of SaaS solutions that power exceptional online shopping experiences, announces that Canaccord Genuity Limited ("Canaccord") has been appointed as Nominated Adviser and Sole Broker with immediate effect.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
For further information, please contact:
Attraqt Group plc
Luke McKeever, CEO
Via Alma PREric Dodd, CFO
Canaccord Genuity
Tel: 020 7523 8000
Simon Bridges
Alma PR
Tel: 020 3405 0205
Rebecca Sanders-Hewett, Susie Hudson, Sam Modlin
attraqt@almapr.co.uk
About Attraqt
Attraqt powers exceptional shopping experiences for over 240 of the world's leading retail brands. Attraqt's core product, Fredhopper Discovery Platform, drives relevant and inspiring ecommerce experiences through personalization, search, recommendations, internationalization and merchandising SaaS solutions. Simple-to-use interfaces and efficient workflows enable Merchandisers to take full control and enhance the value of smart automation with their own strategic expertise and creativity.
www.attraqt.com
END
