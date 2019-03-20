Attraqt : Change of Adviser

RNS Number : 3548T ATTRAQT Group PLC 20 March 2019

20 March 2019

Attraqt Group plc

("Attraqt", the "Group" or the "Company")

Change of Adviser

Attraqt Group plc (AIM: ATQT), the provider of SaaS solutions that power exceptional online shopping experiences, announces that Canaccord Genuity Limited ("Canaccord") has been appointed as Nominated Adviser and Sole Broker with immediate effect.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information, please contact:

Attraqt Group plc

Luke McKeever, CEO

Via Alma PREric Dodd, CFO

Canaccord Genuity

Tel: 020 7523 8000

Simon Bridges

Alma PR

Tel: 020 3405 0205

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett, Susie Hudson, Sam Modlin

attraqt@almapr.co.uk

About Attraqt

Attraqt powers exceptional shopping experiences for over 240 of the world's leading retail brands. Attraqt's core product, Fredhopper Discovery Platform, drives relevant and inspiring ecommerce experiences through personalization, search, recommendations, internationalization and merchandising SaaS solutions. Simple-to-use interfaces and efficient workflows enable Merchandisers to take full control and enhance the value of smart automation with their own strategic expertise and creativity.

www.attraqt.com

