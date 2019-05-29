Attraqt : Grant of Director Options

RNS Number : 3927A

Attraqt Group plc

("Attraqt", the "Group" or the "Company")

Grant of Director Options

No ﬁca on and public disclosure of transac ons by persons discharging managerial responsibili es and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.

raqt Group plc (AIM: ATQT), the provider of SaaS solu ons that power excep onal online shopping experiences, announces the award of op ons (the "Op ons") over 1,063,686 new ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to Luke McKeever, Chief Execu ve O ﬃ cer, under the A raqt Group plc Long Term Incen ve Plan.

The award was granted as a non-tax advantaged award. The Op ons have a ten-year life and vest on the third anniversary of the award, subject to Luke's continued service with Attraqt, with an exercise price of 27 pence per Ordinary Share.

For further enquiries please contact: Attraqt Group plc Via Alma PR Luke McKeever, CEO Eric Dodd, CFO Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser, Financial +44 (0)20 7523 8000 Adviser and Sole Bookrunner) Simon Bridges Adam James Alma PR +44 (0)20 3405 0205 Rebecca Sanders-Hewett ATQT@almapr.co.uk Susie Hudson Sam Modlin About Attraqt Group plc

raqt powers excep onal shopping experiences for over 300 of the world's leading retail brands. The Company delivers omnichannel search, merchandising, and product & content personaliza on for retailers and brands. Simple-to-use interfaces and e ﬃ cient workﬂows enable Merchandisers to take full control and enhance the value of smart automa on with their own strategic expertise and creativity.

In 2019, A raqt acquired Early Birds, the award-winningAI-driven personaliza on so ware provider. Together, the two companies combine A raqt's pedigree in data-led search and merchandising capabili es to op mize product discovery and visual cura on, with Early Birds' award-winning ability to empower learning algorithms to orchestrate and personalize the en re shopper journey. The beneﬁts to retailers and brands will be the ability to orchestrate enhanced shopper journeys that also deliver superior commercial returns.

Details of the full notifications received by the Company are set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Luke McKeever 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Announcement 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market par cipant, auc on pla orm, auc oneer or auction monitor a) Name Attraqt Group PLC b) LEI 213800M9C9HBKLLFSU91