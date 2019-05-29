Log in
Attraqt : Grant of Director Options

05/29/2019 | 02:34am EDT

RNS Number : 3927A

ATTRAQT Group PLC

29 May 2019

29 May 2019

Attraqt Group plc

("Attraqt", the "Group" or the "Company")

Grant of Director Options

No ﬁca on and public disclosure of transac ons by persons discharging managerial responsibili es and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.

  • raqt Group plc (AIM: ATQT), the provider of SaaS solu ons that power excep onal online shopping experiences, announces the award of op ons (the "Op ons") over 1,063,686 new ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to Luke McKeever, Chief Execu ve Ocer, under the A raqt Group plc Long Term Incen ve Plan.

The award was granted as a non-tax advantaged award. The Op ons have a ten-year life and vest on the third anniversary of the award, subject to Luke's continued service with Attraqt, with an exercise price of 27 pence per Ordinary Share.

For further enquiries please contact:

Attraqt Group plc

Via Alma PR

Luke McKeever, CEO

Eric Dodd, CFO

Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser, Financial

+44 (0)20 7523 8000

Adviser and Sole Bookrunner)

Simon Bridges

Adam James

Alma PR

+44 (0)20 3405 0205

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett

ATQT@almapr.co.uk

Susie Hudson

Sam Modlin

About Attraqt Group plc

  • raqt powers excep onal shopping experiences for over 300 of the world's leading retail brands. The Company delivers omnichannel search, merchandising, and product & content personaliza on for retailers and brands. Simple-to-use interfaces and ecient workﬂows enable Merchandisers to take full control and enhance the value of smart automa on with their own strategic expertise and creativity.

In 2019, A raqt acquired Early Birds, the award-winningAI-driven personaliza on so ware provider. Together, the two companies combine A raqt's pedigree in data-led search and merchandising capabili es to op mize product discovery and visual cura on, with Early Birds' award-winning ability to empower learning algorithms to orchestrate and personalize the en re shopper journey. The beneﬁts to retailers and brands will be the ability to orchestrate enhanced shopper journeys that also deliver superior commercial returns.

For more information visit www.attraqt.com

Details of the full notifications received by the Company are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Luke McKeever

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Announcement

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market par cipant, auc on pla orm, auc oneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Attraqt Group PLC

b)

LEI

213800M9C9HBKLLFSU91

  • Details of the transac on(s): sec on to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transac on; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transac ons have been

conducted

a)

Descrip

on of the ﬁnancial

Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each in Attraqt Group PLC

instrument, type of instrument

GB00BMJJFZ18

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Entry into an Award Agreement pursuant to which the

following op on awards were granted under the A raqt

Group PLC Long Term Incentive Plan:

(i) a non-tax advantaged award over 1,063,686

Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each in Attraqt Group

PLC.

The award was granted with an op on price of 27 pence

per share and will ordinarily become exercisable three

years from the date of grant, subject to con nued

service, and once exercisable may be exercised at any

point up until the tenth anniversary of the date of grant.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

27 pence (exercise price)

1,063,685

d)

Aggregated information

Not applicable - single transaction

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

28th May 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHCKFDQDBKBNPB

Disclaimer

ATTRAQT Group plc published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 06:33:02 UTC
