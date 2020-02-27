Log in
ATTRAQT : named BigCommerce Technology Partner
PU
01/15ATTRAQT : Trading Update and Notice of Results
PU
01/06ATTRAQT : Board Appointment
PU
Attraqt : named BigCommerce Technology Partner

02/27/2020

ATTRAQT Group PLC

27 February 2020

27 February 2020

Attraqt Group plc

("Attraqt", the "Group" or the "Company")

Attraqt named BigCommerce Technology Partner

Attraqt Group plc (AIM: ATQT), is pleased to announce that it has been named a BigCommerce Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers with access to Attraqt's experience orchestration platform which enables retailers to implement highly relevant, cross-channel search, merchandising and personalisation capabilities at scale.

BigCommerce provides a robust eCommerce solution that handles all of the transactional elements of the shopper journey, whilst Attraqt offers retailers the capability to create relevant shopper experiences on connected journeys from initial demand generation to purchase.

Attraqt announced in early 2019 its intention to accelerate its partnership strategy in order to drive innovation, provide access to new markets and to support its ability to scale quickly. Working with BigCommerce is a step forward against each of these aims.

Both companies are currently in the process of bringing a number of new joint customers online having already successfully implemented two joint customers.

John Raap, Chief Strategy and Partnership Officer for Attraqt, commented:

"There is a great fit between our solutions. Both companies focus on an API-first approach and enable modern headless eCommerce architectures. Merchants achieve higher agility, quicker routes to market and make themselves more fit to react on the ever-changing retail landscape driven by changing consumer behaviour and latest technology advancements. We have pioneered innovation in ecommerce experiences and learnt that the combination of humans and machine automation is the winning formula for mastering the distinctive, differentiated shopper experiences retailers today need."

Russell Klein, Chief Development Officer, BigCommerce, commented:

"Our partnership with Attraqt further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-calibre technologies and service providers available in the industry. Attraqt shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximise success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

About Attraqt Group plc

Attraqt powers exceptional shopping experiences for over 300 of the world's leading retail brands. The Company delivers omnichannel search, merchandising, and product & content personalization for retailers and brands. Simple-to-use interfaces and efficient workflows enable Merchandisers to take full control and enhance the value of smart automation with their own strategic expertise and creativity.

In 2019, Attraqt acquired Early Birds, the award-winningAI-driven personalization software provider. Together, the two companies combine Attraqt's pedigree in data-led search and merchandising capabilities to optimize product discovery and visual curation, with Early Birds' award-winning ability to empower learning algorithms to orchestrate and personalize the entire shopper journey. The benefits to retailers and brands will be the ability to orchestrate enhanced shopper journeys that also deliver superior commercial returns.

For more information visit www.attraqt.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

ATTRAQT Group plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:22:02 UTC
