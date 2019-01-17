Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Attunity Ltd    ATTU   IL0010828825

ATTUNITY LTD (ATTU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/16 04:00:00 pm
23.39 USD   +6.75%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Attunity : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on January 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 07:14am EST

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, January 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Attunity Ltd. (NasdaqCM: ATTU), a leading provider of data integration and big data management software solutions, announced today that it will release its unaudited financial results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2018, on Thursday, January 31, 2019, before U.S. markets open.

The Company will host a conference call with the investment community on Thursday, January 31st at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Shimon Alon, Chairman and CEO of Attunity, and Dror Harel-Elkayam, CFO of Attunity. The dial-in numbers for the conference call are +1-877-407-9039 (U.S. Toll Free), +1-809-406-247 (Israel), or +1-201-689-8470 (International).

Please call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time. The conference call will also be available via webcast, which can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Attunity's website, ir.attunity.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the live broadcast.

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay of the call will be available through February 14, 2019, at +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 13685767. The online archive of the webcast will be available on ir.attunity.com/events for 30 days following the call.

About Attunity
Attunity is a leading provider of data integration and big data management software solutions that enable availability, delivery and management of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. Our software solutions include data replication and distribution, test data management, change data capture (CDC), data connectivity, enterprise file replication (EFR), managed file transfer (MFT), data warehouse automation, data usage analytics and cloud data delivery.

Attunity has supplied innovative software solutions to its enterprise-class customers for over 20 years and has successful deployments at thousands of organizations worldwide. Attunity provides software directly and indirectly through a number of partners such as Microsoft, Oracle, IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Headquartered in Boston, Attunity serves its customers via offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and through a network of local partners. For more information, visit www.attunity.com or our blog and join our community on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

© Attunity 2019. All Rights Reserved. Attunity is a registered trademark of Attunity Inc. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:Todd Fromer / Allison Soss
KCSA Strategic Communications
Tel. +1-212-896-1267
Attunity@kcsa.com

Company Contact:Dror Harel-Elkayam, CFO
Attunity Ltd.
Tel. +972-9-899-3000
Dror.elkayam@attunity.com

SOURCE Attunity Ltd.

Disclaimer

Attunity Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 12:13:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ATTUNITY LTD
07:14aATTUNITY : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on January 31, 20..
PU
2018ATTUNITY : to Participate in the SunTrust Robinson Humphrey 2018 Technology & Se..
PU
2018ATTUNITY : to Participate in the 4th Annual ROTH Technology Corporate Access Day..
PU
2018ATTUNITY : to Report Third Quarter 2018 Results on November 1, 2018
PU
2018ATTUNITY : to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference..
PU
2018ATTUNITY : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results on July 25, 2018
PU
2018ATTUNITY : to Participate in the ROTH London Conference on June 20th
PU
2018ATTUNITY : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018
PU
2018ATTUNITY : Wins Term Deal for Over $2 Million With Large Manufacturing and Distr..
PU
2018ATTUNITY : to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 84,1 M
EBIT 2018 12,2 M
Net income 2018 4,41 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 116,95
P/E ratio 2019 82,07
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,94x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,92x
Capitalization 500 M
Chart ATTUNITY LTD
Duration : Period :
Attunity Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATTUNITY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,3 $
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shimon Alon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Logan Chief Operating Officer
Dror Harel-Elkayam Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Erez Zeevi Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Ron Zuckerman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATTUNITY LTD18.85%500
MICROSOFT CORPORATION3.39%808 920
RED HAT-0.02%30 991
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC6.00%22 420
SPLUNK INC11.39%17 260
CITRIX SYSTEMS4.48%14 426
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.