aTyr Pharma to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

0
09/20/2018 | 10:39pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways, today announced that Sanjay Shukla, M.D., M.S., president and chief executive officer, will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 5:10 p.m. Eastern Time. 

Links to a live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed on the aTyr website events page at: http://investors.atyrpharma.com/events-and-webcasts. An audio replay will be available for 90 days following the event. 

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes. aTyr is focused on the therapeutic translation of the Resokine pathway, comprised of extracellular proteins derived from the histidyl tRNA synthetase gene family. ATYR1923 is a clinical-stage product candidate, based on the Resokine pathway, which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases and other immune-mediated diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:
Jason Spark
Managing Director, Canale Communications Inc.
jason@canalecomm.com  
619-849-6005

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -35,7 M
Net income 2018 -38,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 24,6 M
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay S. Shukla President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John K. Clarke Chairman
Jill M. Broadfoot Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David John King Chief Scientific Officer
Amir H. Nashat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATYR PHARMA INC-76.48%25
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%34 265
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC27.92%25 370
LONZA GROUP21.88%24 695
INCYTE CORPORATION-28.39%14 296
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.45.25%12 306
