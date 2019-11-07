aTyr Pharma to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 14th

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways, today announced that it will report third quarter 2019 results after the market close on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Management will host a conference call and webcast to review the results and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Thursday, November 14th @ 5:00 p.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. PDT

Domestic: 877-407-9716

International: 201-493-6779

Conference ID: 13696595

Webcast: http://investors.atyrpharma.com/events-and-webcasts

About aTyr