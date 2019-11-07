Log in
aTyr Pharma to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 14th

0
11/07/2019

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways, today announced that it will report third quarter 2019 results after the market close on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Management will host a conference call and webcast to review the results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:
Thursday, November 14th @ 5:00 p.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. PDT
Domestic:            877-407-9716
International:       201-493-6779
Conference ID:   13696595
Webcast: http://investors.atyrpharma.com/events-and-webcasts

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes.  aTyr is focused on the therapeutic translation of the Resokine pathway, comprised of extracellular proteins derived from the histidyl tRNA synthetase gene family. ATYR1923 is a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases and other immune-mediated diseases.  For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:
Joyce Allaire
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
