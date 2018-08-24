AU Optronics : AUO to Present World's Largest* 85-inch Bezel-less 8K4K ALCD TV Display

Integrating leading bezel-less, HDR, 120Hz and quantum dot wide color gamut technologies to set the bar for next generation image quality



HSINCHU, Taiwan, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AU Optronics Corp. ("AUO" or the "Company") (TAIEX: 2409; NYSE: AUO) will participate in Touch Taiwan 2018 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from August 29 to 31 to showcase world's largest* 85-inch 8K4K bezel-less ALCD TV display, combining leading bezel-less, next generation HDR, 120Hz ultra high refresh rate, and quantum dot wide color gamut technologies to deliver exceptional image quality and appearance, setting the bar for next generation image quality. Public information display solutions for transportation will also be demonstrated, featuring high resolution, high brightness, high contrast, low reflection, power-saving and high durability to meet stringent demands for quality and stability on transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

Ultra Large 8K4K LCD Displays Heading 8K4K Display Standard

With the coming of the era of ultra-high image quality TVs and business opportunities from 8K resolution broadcast at Tokyo 2020, AUO has devoted substantial R&D efforts to proactively developing related technologies, including 8K4K (7680 x 4320) ultra high resolution, bezel-less, high dynamic range, ultra high refresh rate, quantum dot wide color gamut and curved design, leveraging the strengths from stacking core technologies to head the next generation imaging market.

AUO 85-inch 8K4K bezel-less ALCD TV display possesses several industry-leading strengths, including the proprietary use of GOA (gate on array) technology to become the first to have produced* all around bezel-less design for maximized viewing effect, creating the most lifelike and astounding viewing experience. The next-generation HDR technology incorporates 1200 nits peak brightness and ultra low reflectance to deliver enhanced true black and brightness, creating delicate and vivid images with greater image depth and captivating colors. The 120Hz ultra high refresh rate renders all images to stay smooth, bright and sharp, capturing high speed images and scenes with precision. Meanwhile, the quantum dot wide color gamut technology offers high color saturation of over NTSC 110%, capable of revealing images with rich colors and intricate details under all circumstances.

PID Solutions of High Quality and Durability for Transportation Purposes

AUO will showcase stretched, outdoors, dual-sided and extreme narrow bezel video wall public information displays (PID) for train station concourse, platforms, coaches, and outdoor and semi-outdoor venues that require long operating hours, providing passengers with real time travel information and advertisements.

Among the exhibits, the 37-inch and 42-inch stretched displays can be oriented in landscape or portrait modes. The special stretched ratio could easily fit in the spare space above passenger seats. The displays have passed the international standard for electronic equipment used on rolling stock for railway applications to ensure quality and endurance under harsh environments such as high temperature, humidity and vibration. Outdoor commercial signage such as 21.5, 32 and 65-inch displays feature high brightness, high durability, and high performance and stability. The displays are suitable for outdoor and semi-outdoor venues such as station platforms and bus stops. Under direct sunlight, the displays still offer clear and sharp images and can detect ambient light through its system solution to adjust brightness accordingly, saving power to attain optimal viewing performance.

AUO has successfully developed various industry-leading PID products for outdoor, retail and transportation purposes with its profound technological base and manufacturing capability. The Company also offers total solutions covering panels, full set system, software and after-sales service to meet demands from all kinds of venues.

The Display Innovation Taiwan Conference 2018 will be held concurrently with the exhibition. AUO President & Chief Operating Officer Mr. Michael Tsai will deliver a keynote speech titled "Change for Chance: Value Innovation" on August 29. Visitors are cordially welcomed to visit AU Optronics at Touch Taiwan 2018 to experience for themselves the visual amazements of innovative products and technologies.

* Based on the available market research information as of August 24, 2018.

AUO photos can be downloaded at the Company's website:

https://auo.com/en-global/Download_Photos

Any use of photographs must cite the source thereof is from AU Optronics Corporation.

ABOUT AU OPTRONICS

AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) is one of the world's leading providers of optoelectronic solutions. AUO offers a full range of panel sizes and comprehensive applications ranging from 1.1 inches to 85 inches. Based on its profound R&D and manufacturing experience, AUO continues to develop advanced display technologies of the next generation. AUO extended its market to the green energy industry in 2008 and provides its customers with high-efficiency solar solutions. AUO currently has global operations in Taiwan, Mainland China, the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, Czech and Slovakia. Additionally, AUO is the first pure TFT-LCD manufacturer to be successfully listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). AUO has also been named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index from 2010 to 2017. AUO's consolidated net revenues in 2017 were NT$341.03 billion. For more information, please visit AUO.com.

Safe Harbour Notice

AU Optronics Corp. ("AUO" or the "Company") (TAIEX: 2409; NYSE: AUO), a global leader of TFT-LCD panels, today announced the above news. Except for statements in respect of historical matters, the statements contained in this Release include "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our management's expectations, projections and beliefs at the time regarding matters including, among other things, future revenues and costs, financial performance, technology changes, capacity, utilization rates, yields, process and geographical diversification, future expansion plans and business strategy. Such forward looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including risks related to the flat panel display industry, the TFT-LCD market, acceptance of and demand for our products, technological and development risks, competitive factors, and other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2018. In addition, our SEC reports, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F contains other information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information we may provide. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/auo-to-present-worlds-largest-85-inch-bezel-less-8k4k-alcd-tv-display-300701977.html

SOURCE AU Optronics Corporation