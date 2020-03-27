AU Optronics : Files 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F

AU Optronics Corp. Files 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F
AU Optronics Corp. ('AUO' or the 'Company') (TWSE: 2409; OTC: AUOTY) today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The 2019 20-F is available on AUO's website at and on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov. Hard copies of the audited financial statements included in the 2019 Form 20-F are available upon request to shareholders free of charge. To request a copy of the 2019 Form 20-F, please forward your request to https://app.irdirect.net/company/49733/hotline/.
