AU Optronics : Reports April 2020 Consolidated Revenue

AU Optronics Corp. Reports April 2020 Consolidated Revenue
Published date: 2020-05-08
AU Optronics Corp. ('AUO' or the 'Company') (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$20.16 billion for April 2020(1), down by 1.7% month-over-month and 3.9% year-over-year.
Shipments of large-sized panels(2) for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications were around 9.38 million units in April 2020, up by 7.4% month-over-month. As for small-and-medium-sized panels, the shipments totaled around 9.83 million units, down by 16.9% month-over-month.
AUO April Revenue Report:
(Unit: NT$ million)
|
Period
|
Consolidated Revenue
|
April 2020
|
20,164
|
March 2020
|
20,510
|
MoM Change
|
(1.7%)
|
April 2019
|
20,988
|
YoY Change
|
(3.9%)
|
Jan. to Apr. 2020
|
73,854
|
Jan. to Apr. 2019
|
87,693
|
YoY Change
|
(15.8%)
(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.
(2) Large size refers to panels that are 10 inches and above.
