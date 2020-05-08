AU Optronics : Reports April 2020 Consolidated Revenue

Published date: 2020-05-08

AU Optronics Corp. ('AUO' or the 'Company') (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$20.16 billion for April 2020(1), down by 1.7% month-over-month and 3.9% year-over-year.

Shipments of large-sized panels(2) for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications were around 9.38 million units in April 2020, up by 7.4% month-over-month. As for small-and-medium-sized panels, the shipments totaled around 9.83 million units, down by 16.9% month-over-month.

AUO April Revenue Report:

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Consolidated Revenue April 2020 20,164 March 2020 20,510 MoM Change (1.7%) April 2019 20,988 YoY Change (3.9%) Jan. to Apr. 2020 73,854 Jan. to Apr. 2019 87,693 YoY Change (15.8%)

(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.

(2) Large size refers to panels that are 10 inches and above.