AU OPTRONICS CORP.

(2409)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 05/07
7.32 TWD   +0.27%
AU Optronics : Reports April 2020 Consolidated Revenue

05/08/2020 | 02:14am EDT
AU Optronics Corp. Reports April 2020 Consolidated Revenue
Published date: 2020-05-08

AU Optronics Corp. ('AUO' or the 'Company') (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$20.16 billion for April 2020(1), down by 1.7% month-over-month and 3.9% year-over-year.

Shipments of large-sized panels(2) for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications were around 9.38 million units in April 2020, up by 7.4% month-over-month. As for small-and-medium-sized panels, the shipments totaled around 9.83 million units, down by 16.9% month-over-month.

AUO April Revenue Report:

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Consolidated Revenue
April 2020 20,164
March 2020 20,510
MoM Change (1.7%)
April 2019 20,988
YoY Change (3.9%)
Jan. to Apr. 2020 73,854
Jan. to Apr. 2019 87,693
YoY Change (15.8%)

(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.

(2) Large size refers to panels that are 10 inches and above.

Disclaimer

AUO - AU Optronics Corporation published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 06:13:09 UTC
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group