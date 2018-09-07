Log in
News

AU Optronics : Reports August 2018 Consolidated Revenue

09/07/2018 | 08:27am CEST

AU Optronics Corp. ('AUO' or the 'Company') (TAIEX: 2409; NYSE: AUO) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$27.81 billion for August 2018(1), up by 7.8% month-over-month and down by 7.8% year-over-year.

Shipments of large-sized panels(2) for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications exceeded 10.04 million units in August 2018, up by 2.6% from the previous month. As for small-and-medium-sized panels, the shipments were around 13.95 million units, down by 10.3% month-over-month.

AUO August Revenue Report:

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Consolidated Revenue
August 2018 27,806
July 2018 25,801
MoM Change 7.8%
August 2017 30,144
YoY Change (7.8%)
Jan. to Aug. 2018 203,105
Jan. to Aug. 2017 231,297
YoY Change (12.2%)

(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.

(2) Large size refers to panels that are 10 inches and above.

Disclaimer

AUO - AU Optronics Corporation published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 06:26:11 UTC
