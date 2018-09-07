AU Optronics : Reports August 2018 Consolidated Revenue

AU Optronics Corp. ('AUO' or the 'Company') (TAIEX: 2409; NYSE: AUO) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$27.81 billion for August 2018(1), up by 7.8% month-over-month and down by 7.8% year-over-year.
Shipments of large-sized panels(2) for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications exceeded 10.04 million units in August 2018, up by 2.6% from the previous month. As for small-and-medium-sized panels, the shipments were around 13.95 million units, down by 10.3% month-over-month.
AUO August Revenue Report:
(Unit: NT$ million)
|
|
Period
|
Consolidated Revenue
|
August 2018
|
27,806
|
July 2018
|
25,801
|
MoM Change
|
7.8%
|
August 2017
|
30,144
|
YoY Change
|
(7.8%)
|
Jan. to Aug. 2018
|
203,105
|
Jan. to Aug. 2017
|
231,297
|
YoY Change
|
(12.2%)
(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.
(2) Large size refers to panels that are 10 inches and above.
