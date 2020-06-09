AU Optronics : Reports May 2020 Consolidated Revenue

AU Optronics Corp. Reports May 2020 Consolidated Revenue
AU Optronics Corp. ('AUO' or the 'Company') (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$21.73 billion for May 2020(1), up by 7.8% month-over-month and down by 12.2% year-over-year.
Shipments of large-sized panels(2) for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications totaled around 10.34 million units in May 2020, up by 10.3% month-over-month. As for small-and-medium-sized panels, the shipments were approximately 9.59 million units, down by 2.4% month-over-month.
AUO May Revenue Report:
(Unit: NT$ million)
|
Period
|
Consolidated Revenue
|
May 2020
|
21,729
|
April 2020
|
20,164
|
MoM Change
|
7.8%
|
May 2019
|
24,737
|
YoY Change
|
(12.2%)
|
Jan. to May 2020
|
95,583
|
Jan. to May 2019
|
112,430
|
YoY Change
|
(15.0%)
(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.
(2) Large size refers to panels that are 10 inches and above.
