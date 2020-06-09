AU Optronics : Reports May 2020 Consolidated Revenue

Published date: 2020-06-09

AU Optronics Corp. ('AUO' or the 'Company') (TWSE: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$21.73 billion for May 2020(1), up by 7.8% month-over-month and down by 12.2% year-over-year.

Shipments of large-sized panels(2) for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications totaled around 10.34 million units in May 2020, up by 10.3% month-over-month. As for small-and-medium-sized panels, the shipments were approximately 9.59 million units, down by 2.4% month-over-month.

AUO May Revenue Report:

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Consolidated Revenue May 2020 21,729 April 2020 20,164 MoM Change 7.8% May 2019 24,737 YoY Change (12.2%) Jan. to May 2020 95,583 Jan. to May 2019 112,430 YoY Change (15.0%)

(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.

(2) Large size refers to panels that are 10 inches and above.