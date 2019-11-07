Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  AU Optronics Corp    2409   TW0002409000

AU OPTRONICS CORP

(2409)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AU Optronics : Reports October 2019 Consolidated Revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 01:30am EST
AU Optronics Corp. Reports October 2019 Consolidated Revenue
Published date: 2019-11-07

AU Optronics Corp. ('AUO' or the 'Company') (TAIEX: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$19.98 billion for October 2019(1), down by 16.3% month-over-month and 24.6% year-over-year.

Shipments of large-sized panels(2) for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications were around 7.95 million units in October 2019, down by 22.9% from the previous month. As for small-and-medium-sized panels, the shipments totaled around 12.74 million units, up by 12.0% month-over-month.

AUO October Revenue Report:

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Consolidated Revenue
October 2019 19,976
September 2019 23,873
MoM Change (16.3%)
October 2018 26,489
YoY Change (24.6%)
Jan. to Oct. 2019 226,799
Jan. to Oct. 2018 257,030
YoY Change (11.8%)

(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.

(2) Large size refers to panels that are 10 inches and above.

Disclaimer

AUO - AU Optronics Corporation published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 06:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AU OPTRONICS CORP
01:30aAU OPTRONICS : Reports October 2019 Consolidated Revenue
PU
10/30AU OPTRONICS : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PU
10/08AU OPTRONICS : Reports September 2019 Consolidated Revenue
PU
09/16AU OPTRONICS : AUO Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Ten Consecu..
PU
09/09AU OPTRONICS : Announcement of intention to delist american depositary shares fr..
PU
09/09AU OPTRONICS : AUO Announces High-Level Appointment
PU
09/09AU OPTRONICS : Reports August 2019 Consolidated Revenue
PU
08/26AU OPTRONICS : AUO's Integrated Solutions Power New Retailing to Boost Diversifi..
PR
08/23AU OPTRONICS : AUO Pioneers the Development of 17.3-inch UHD 4K Ink Jet Printing..
PU
08/22AU OPTRONICS : AUO Presents Ultra Large 8K HDR and Mini LED Displays to Showcase..
PU
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 270 B
EBIT 2019 -20 394 M
Net income 2019 -16 177 M
Debt 2019 41 180 M
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 -4,89x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,83x
EV / Sales2019 0,44x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 78 016 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 8,35  TWD
Last Close Price 8,22  TWD
Spread / Highest target 70,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kuo Hsin Tsai General Manager & Director
Fu Jen Ko President & Chief Operating Officer
Shuang Lang Peng Chairman
Benjiamin Tseng Spokesman, Deputy GM, Head-Finance & Accounting
Huey-Juan Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AU OPTRONICS CORP2 572
CORNING INCORPORATED-1.22%23 112
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%13 294
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%4 501
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%4 112
BARCO NV101.42%2 742
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group