AU Optronics : Reports October 2019 Consolidated Revenue

Published date: 2019-11-07

AU Optronics Corp. ('AUO' or the 'Company') (TAIEX: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$19.98 billion for October 2019(1), down by 16.3% month-over-month and 24.6% year-over-year.

Shipments of large-sized panels(2) for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications were around 7.95 million units in October 2019, down by 22.9% from the previous month. As for small-and-medium-sized panels, the shipments totaled around 12.74 million units, up by 12.0% month-over-month.

AUO October Revenue Report:

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Consolidated Revenue October 2019 19,976 September 2019 23,873 MoM Change (16.3%) October 2018 26,489 YoY Change (24.6%) Jan. to Oct. 2019 226,799 Jan. to Oct. 2018 257,030 YoY Change (11.8%)

(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.

(2) Large size refers to panels that are 10 inches and above.