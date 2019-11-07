AU Optronics : Reports October 2019 Consolidated Revenue

AU Optronics Corp. Reports October 2019 Consolidated Revenue
AU Optronics Corp. ('AUO' or the 'Company') (TAIEX: 2409) today announced its unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$19.98 billion for October 2019(1), down by 16.3% month-over-month and 24.6% year-over-year.
Shipments of large-sized panels(2) for LCD TV, desktop monitor, notebook PC, and other applications were around 7.95 million units in October 2019, down by 22.9% from the previous month. As for small-and-medium-sized panels, the shipments totaled around 12.74 million units, up by 12.0% month-over-month.
AUO October Revenue Report:
(Unit: NT$ million)
|
Period
|
Consolidated Revenue
|
October 2019
|
19,976
|
September 2019
|
23,873
|
MoM Change
|
(16.3%)
|
October 2018
|
26,489
|
YoY Change
|
(24.6%)
|
Jan. to Oct. 2019
|
226,799
|
Jan. to Oct. 2018
|
257,030
|
YoY Change
|
(11.8%)
(1) All financial information was unaudited and was prepared by the Company in accordance with Taiwan IFRS.
(2) Large size refers to panels that are 10 inches and above.
