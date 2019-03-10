AUB : Appendix 3Z - Mark Searles

Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.3
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
AUB Group Limited
ABN
60 000 000 715
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of director
|
Mark Peter Lister Searles
|
Date of last notice
|
28 February 2019
|
Date that director ceased to be director
|
11 March 2019
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
-
(a) 164,129 Fully paid ordinary shares
-
(b) 99,920 Unlisted Options expiring 1 January 2023, exercise price Nil
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
N/A
|
Number & class of securities
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/3/2002
Appendix 3Z Page 1
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
|
Detail of contract
|
Options and shares
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
Mark Peter Lister Searles
|
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
|
See Part 1
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Z Page 2
11/3/2002
Disclaimer
AUB Group Limited published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2019 22:54:05 UTC