AUB : Appendix 3Z - Mark Searles

Rule 3.19A.3

Name of entity

AUB Group Limited

ABN

60 000 000 715

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director Mark Peter Lister Searles Date of last notice 28 February 2019 Date that director ceased to be director 11 March 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

(a) 164,129 Fully paid ordinary shares

(b) 99,920 Unlisted Options expiring 1 January 2023, exercise price Nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest N/A Number & class of securities N/A

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract Options and shares Nature of interest Direct Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Mark Peter Lister Searles No. and class of securities to which interest relates See Part 1

