25th February 2019
Re: AUB Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Report
Attached for immediate release in relation to AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) 1H19 results are the following documents:
AUB Group Limited
ABN 60 000 000 715
ASX Disclosure - Appendix 4D
ASX DISCLOSURE - APPENDIX 4D Half-Year Report - 31 December 2018
Under Listing Rule 4.2.A.3 of the Australian Stock Exchange Limited (the "ASX"), the following information must be given to the ASX. The information should be read in conjunction with the financial report for the year ending 30 June 2018.
1. Reporting Period
Current reporting period - six months ended 31 December 2018
Previous corresponding period - six months ended 31 December 2017
2. Results for Announcement to the Market
$'000
2.1 Revenue from ordinary activities1
2.2 a) Profit (loss) from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members
up down
12.0% 16.5%
b) Total comprehensive income after tax
attributable to members
2.3 Net profit (loss) attributable to members
2.4 Adjusted NPAT2
down down up
11.2% 16.5% 1.8%
to 20,465
to 19,826
to 17,014
2.5 Dividends
Amount Per
Security
Franking at 30% tax rate
Franked Amount
Per Security
Interim dividend payable
13.5 cents
100%
13.5 cents
An increase in cash dividend of $1.3m over the prior comparable period.
2.6 Record date for determining entitlement to the interim dividend Thursday 7th March 2019.
Revenue from ordinary activities includes: Revenue, Other income, and Profits from Associates.
Adjusted NPAT is the measure used by management and the Board to assess underlying business performance. Adjusted NPAT excludes adjustments to carrying values of associates, profit on sale and deconsolidation of controlled entities, contingent consideration adjustments, impairment charges and amortization of intangibles. A reconciliation is provided in the Directors' Report. Adjusted NPAT is non-IFRS financial information and as such has not been audited.
2.7 A brief explanation of any of the figures in 2.1 to 2.5 necessary to enable the figures to be understood is contained in the Directors' Report section of the Half-Year Report - 31 December 2018 attached as Attachment A.
3. Statement of Comprehensive Income
The Statement of Comprehensive Income is contained in Attachment A - Financial Statements.
4. Statement of Financial Position
The Statement of Financial Position is contained in Attachment A - Financial Statements.
5. Statement of Cash Flows
The Statement of Cash Flows is contained in Attachment A - Financial Statements.
6. Dividends
On 25 February 2019, the Directors declared a fully franked interim dividend of 13.5 cents per share. This dividend is payable on 5 April 2019. Based on issued shares of 73,352,698 shares, this dividend will total $9,902,614.
7. Dividend Reinvestment Plan
The board has determined to continue to suspend the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) until further notice in accordance with clause 9.1 of the Plan Rules and accordingly, the DRP will not apply to the interim dividend.
-
An analysis of the movements through Retained Earnings is shown in Attachment A - Financial Statements.
-
31 December 2018 $1.99
31 December 2017 $1.60
10. Entities Over Which Control has been Gained or Lost During the Period
Details of entities over which control has been gained during the period.
Acquisitions
Date
Dec 18
Dec 17
$'000
$'000
Adroit Holdings Pty Ltd
01/07/18
2,813
1,614
NorthLake Holdings Pty Ltd
01/10/18
301
81
(pre tax)
Contribution to Profit
Details of entities over which control has been lost during the period.
11.
Disposal
Date
Dec 18
Dec 17
$'000
$'000
CE McDonald Pty Ltd
01/11/18
(95)
260
Associates and Joint Venture Entities
(pre tax)
Contribution to Profit
Details of associates are shown in the Half-Year Financial Report.
12. Any other Significant Information
Any other significant information needed to make an informed assessment of the financial performance and financial position is included in Attachment A - Financial Report.
13. Accounting Standards Applied to Foreign Entities
Not Applicable.
14. Commentary on the Results for the Period
A commentary on the results for the period is contained in the Directors Report section of Attachment A - Financial Report.
15. Audit Dispute or Qualification
There is no audit dispute or qualification. Refer to the Independent Auditor's Review Report to the members of AUB Group Limited dated 25 February 2019 prepared by Ernst & Young and included in the Half-Year Report - 31 December 2018 attached as Attachment A.
ATTACHMENT A
AUB GROUP LIMITED
A.B.N. 60 000 000 715
FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED
31 DECEMBER 2018