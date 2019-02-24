25th February 2019

The Manager

Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Ltd Level 6, Exchange Centre,

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

FOR RELEASE TO THE MARKET

Dear Sir / Madam,

Re: AUB Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Report

Attached for immediate release in relation to AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) 1H19 results are the following documents:

• Appendix 4D - Half-Year Report for the period ended 31st December 2018 and

• Attachment A to Appendix 4D - Financial Report for the half year ended 31st December 2018.

The following associated documents will be provided separately:

• Announcement

• Results Presentation

Yours faithfully,

David Franks Company Secretary

For further information, contact David FranksTel: (02) 8098 1169 or 0414 899 897 davidf@aubgroup.com.au

AUB Group Limited

ABN 60 000 000 715

ASX Disclosure - Appendix 4D

ASX DISCLOSURE - APPENDIX 4D Half-Year Report - 31 December 2018

Under Listing Rule 4.2.A.3 of the Australian Stock Exchange Limited (the "ASX"), the following information must be given to the ASX. The information should be read in conjunction with the financial report for the year ending 30 June 2018.

1. Reporting Period Current reporting period - six months ended 31 December 2018 Previous corresponding period - six months ended 31 December 2017

2. Results for Announcement to the Market

$'000

2.1 Revenue from ordinary activities1

2.2 a) Profit (loss) from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members up down 12.0% 16.5% to 145,439 to 19,826

b) Total comprehensive income after tax attributable to members

2.3 Net profit (loss) attributable to members

2.4 Adjusted NPAT2 down down up 11.2% 16.5% 1.8% to 20,465 to 19,826 to 17,014

2.5 Dividends Amount Per Security Franking at 30% tax rate Franked Amount Per Security Interim dividend payable 13.5 cents 100% 13.5 cents An increase in cash dividend of $1.3m over the prior comparable period.

2.6 Record date for determining entitlement to the interim dividend Thursday 7th March 2019.

1 2

Revenue from ordinary activities includes: Revenue, Other income, and Profits from Associates.

Adjusted NPAT is the measure used by management and the Board to assess underlying business performance. Adjusted NPAT excludes adjustments to carrying values of associates, profit on sale and deconsolidation of controlled entities, contingent consideration adjustments, impairment charges and amortization of intangibles. A reconciliation is provided in the Directors' Report. Adjusted NPAT is non-IFRS financial information and as such has not been audited.

2.7 A brief explanation of any of the figures in 2.1 to 2.5 necessary to enable the figures to be understood is contained in the Directors' Report section of the Half-Year Report - 31 December 2018 attached as Attachment A.

3. Statement of Comprehensive Income The Statement of Comprehensive Income is contained in Attachment A - Financial Statements.

4. Statement of Financial Position The Statement of Financial Position is contained in Attachment A - Financial Statements.

5. Statement of Cash Flows The Statement of Cash Flows is contained in Attachment A - Financial Statements.

6. Dividends On 25 February 2019, the Directors declared a fully franked interim dividend of 13.5 cents per share. This dividend is payable on 5 April 2019. Based on issued shares of 73,352,698 shares, this dividend will total $9,902,614.

7. Dividend Reinvestment Plan The board has determined to continue to suspend the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) until further notice in accordance with clause 9.1 of the Plan Rules and accordingly, the DRP will not apply to the interim dividend.

8. Movements in Retained Earnings An analysis of the movements through Retained Earnings is shown in Attachment A - Financial Statements.

9. Net Tangible Assets Per Security 31 December 2018 $1.99 31 December 2017 $1.60

10. Entities Over Which Control has been Gained or Lost During the Period Details of entities over which control has been gained during the period.

Acquisitions Date Dec 18 Dec 17 $'000 $'000 Adroit Holdings Pty Ltd 01/07/18 2,813 1,614 NorthLake Holdings Pty Ltd 01/10/18 301 81 (pre tax)

Contribution to Profit

Details of entities over which control has been lost during the period.

11.

Disposal Date Dec 18 Dec 17 $'000 $'000 CE McDonald Pty Ltd 01/11/18 (95) 260 Associates and Joint Venture Entities (pre tax)

Contribution to Profit

Details of associates are shown in the Half-Year Financial Report.

12. Any other Significant Information Any other significant information needed to make an informed assessment of the financial performance and financial position is included in Attachment A - Financial Report.

13. Accounting Standards Applied to Foreign Entities Not Applicable.

14. Commentary on the Results for the Period A commentary on the results for the period is contained in the Directors Report section of Attachment A - Financial Report.

15. Audit Dispute or Qualification There is no audit dispute or qualification. Refer to the Independent Auditor's Review Report to the members of AUB Group Limited dated 25 February 2019 prepared by Ernst & Young and included in the Half-Year Report - 31 December 2018 attached as Attachment A.

ATTACHMENT A

AUB GROUP LIMITED

A.B.N. 60 000 000 715

FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2018