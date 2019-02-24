Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  AUB Group Ltd    AUB   AU000000AUB9

AUB GROUP LTD

(AUB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/22
13.01 AUD   +0.08%
05:12pAUB : 1HFY19 Results Presentation and Announcement
PU
05:12pAUB : Dividend/Distribution - AUB
PU
05:12pAUB : Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AUB : Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 05:12pm EST

25th February 2019

The Manager

Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Ltd Level 6, Exchange Centre,

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

FOR RELEASE TO THE MARKET

Dear Sir / Madam,

Re: AUB Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Report

Attached for immediate release in relation to AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) 1H19 results are the following documents:

  • Appendix 4D - Half-Year Report for the period ended 31st December 2018 and

  • Attachment A to Appendix 4D - Financial Report for the half year ended 31st December 2018.

The following associated documents will be provided separately:

  • Announcement

  • Results Presentation

Yours faithfully,

David Franks Company Secretary

For further information, contact David FranksTel: (02) 8098 1169 or 0414 899 897 davidf@aubgroup.com.au

AUB Group Limited

ABN 60 000 000 715

ASX Disclosure - Appendix 4D

ASX DISCLOSURE - APPENDIX 4D Half-Year Report - 31 December 2018

Under Listing Rule 4.2.A.3 of the Australian Stock Exchange Limited (the "ASX"), the following information must be given to the ASX. The information should be read in conjunction with the financial report for the year ending 30 June 2018.

  • 1. Reporting Period

    Current reporting period - six months ended 31 December 2018

    Previous corresponding period - six months ended 31 December 2017

  • 2. Results for Announcement to the Market

$'000

  • 2.1 Revenue from ordinary activities1

  • 2.2 a) Profit (loss) from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

    up down

    12.0% 16.5%

    • to 145,439

    • to 19,826

  • b) Total comprehensive income after tax

    attributable to members

  • 2.3 Net profit (loss) attributable to members

  • 2.4 Adjusted NPAT2

    down down up

    11.2% 16.5% 1.8%

    • to 20,465

    • to 19,826

    • to 17,014

  • 2.5 Dividends

    Amount Per

    Security

    Franking at 30% tax rate

    Franked Amount

    Per Security

    Interim dividend payable

    13.5 cents

    100%

    13.5 cents

    An increase in cash dividend of $1.3m over the prior comparable period.

2.6 Record date for determining entitlement to the interim dividend Thursday 7th March 2019.

1 2

Revenue from ordinary activities includes: Revenue, Other income, and Profits from Associates.

Adjusted NPAT is the measure used by management and the Board to assess underlying business performance. Adjusted NPAT excludes adjustments to carrying values of associates, profit on sale and deconsolidation of controlled entities, contingent consideration adjustments, impairment charges and amortization of intangibles. A reconciliation is provided in the Directors' Report. Adjusted NPAT is non-IFRS financial information and as such has not been audited.

2.7 A brief explanation of any of the figures in 2.1 to 2.5 necessary to enable the figures to be understood is contained in the Directors' Report section of the Half-Year Report - 31 December 2018 attached as Attachment A.

  • 3. Statement of Comprehensive Income

    The Statement of Comprehensive Income is contained in Attachment A - Financial Statements.

  • 4. Statement of Financial Position

    The Statement of Financial Position is contained in Attachment A - Financial Statements.

  • 5. Statement of Cash Flows

    The Statement of Cash Flows is contained in Attachment A - Financial Statements.

  • 6. Dividends

    On 25 February 2019, the Directors declared a fully franked interim dividend of 13.5 cents per share. This dividend is payable on 5 April 2019. Based on issued shares of 73,352,698 shares, this dividend will total $9,902,614.

  • 7. Dividend Reinvestment Plan

    The board has determined to continue to suspend the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) until further notice in accordance with clause 9.1 of the Plan Rules and accordingly, the DRP will not apply to the interim dividend.

  • 8. Movements in Retained Earnings

    An analysis of the movements through Retained Earnings is shown in Attachment A - Financial Statements.

  • 9. Net Tangible Assets Per Security

    31 December 2018 $1.99

    31 December 2017 $1.60

  • 10. Entities Over Which Control has been Gained or Lost During the Period

    Details of entities over which control has been gained during the period.

Acquisitions

Date

Dec 18

Dec 17

$'000

$'000

Adroit Holdings Pty Ltd

01/07/18

2,813

1,614

NorthLake Holdings Pty Ltd

01/10/18

301

81

(pre tax)

Contribution to Profit

Details of entities over which control has been lost during the period.

11.

Disposal

Date

Dec 18

Dec 17

$'000

$'000

CE McDonald Pty Ltd

01/11/18

(95)

260

Associates and Joint Venture Entities

(pre tax)

Contribution to Profit

Details of associates are shown in the Half-Year Financial Report.

  • 12. Any other Significant Information

    Any other significant information needed to make an informed assessment of the financial performance and financial position is included in Attachment A - Financial Report.

  • 13. Accounting Standards Applied to Foreign Entities

    Not Applicable.

  • 14. Commentary on the Results for the Period

    A commentary on the results for the period is contained in the Directors Report section of Attachment A - Financial Report.

  • 15. Audit Dispute or Qualification

    There is no audit dispute or qualification. Refer to the Independent Auditor's Review Report to the members of AUB Group Limited dated 25 February 2019 prepared by Ernst & Young and included in the Half-Year Report - 31 December 2018 attached as Attachment A.

ATTACHMENT A

AUB GROUP LIMITED

A.B.N. 60 000 000 715

FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2018

Disclaimer

AUB Group Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 22:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUB GROUP LTD
05:12pAUB : 1HFY19 Results Presentation and Announcement
PU
05:12pAUB : Dividend/Distribution - AUB
PU
05:12pAUB : Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Report
PU
02/11AUB : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
01/28AUB : FY2019 Half Year Reporting & Webcast Details
PU
01/24Kuwait Finance House offers 17 percent premium in merger deal with Bahrain's ..
RE
01/23AUB : Mr Mike Emmett to join AUB as CEO and Managing Director
PU
2018AUB : Appointment of Company Secretaries
PU
2018AUB : Appendix 3Y - David Clarke
PU
2018AUB : Appendix 3Y - Paul Lahiff
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 259 M
EBIT 2019 61,7 M
Net income 2019 47,5 M
Finance 2019 32,8 M
Yield 2019 3,49%
P/E ratio 2019 19,63
P/E ratio 2020 18,24
EV / Sales 2019 3,56x
EV / Sales 2020 3,31x
Capitalization 954 M
Chart AUB GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
AUB Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUB GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,4  AUD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Peter Lister Searles Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
David Clarence Clarke Chairman
Elyse Henderson Chief Operating Officer
Mark Jonathan Shanahan Chief Financial Officer
Raymond John Carless Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUB GROUP LTD4.67%680
AON PLC18.31%41 294
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON12.66%22 057
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO9.42%14 835
BROWN & BROWN, INC.7.08%8 239
JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP0.53%5 454
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.