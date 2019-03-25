AUB : Change in substantial holding from PPT

Form 604

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

AUB GROUP LIMITED 000 000 715

1.

Details of substantial holder (1)

NameACN (if applicable)

PERPETUAL LIMITED and its related bodies corporate 000 431 827

There was a change in the interests of the Substantial holder on

_21_/_03_ /_2019__

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

_26_ /_10_ /_2018__ _24_ /_10_ /_2018__

2.

Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary 6,279,217 9.83% 6,218,763 8.46%

3.

Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected Refer annexure 3

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes Refer annexure 1 & 2

5.

Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable) Nature of association Perpetual Investment Management Limited Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited Perpetual Trustee Company Limited Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Perpetual Limited 18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000 Perpetual Investment Management Limited 18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000 Perpetual Trustee Company Limited 18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Signature

Print name

ELEANOR PADMAN

Capacity COMPANY SECRETARY

ANNEXURE 1 - Perpetual Investments Account Codes & Details

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Responsible Entity for:

INTERNAL CODE REGISTRATION DETAILS 17 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 26 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 33 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 118 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 212 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 649 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 650 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 652 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 653 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 651 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 654 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 670 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 695 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 774 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 855 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 2093 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 2095 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 2124 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 2125 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 2127 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 2128 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 2199 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 2210 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 2219 HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001 2130 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 2089 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Limited GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 2086 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 106 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 133 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 323 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 669 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 139 RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001 44 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000 108 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16, Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000 414 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000 696 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000 941 UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower 2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Trustee for:

ALL 'SS' CODES HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited GPO Box 5302 Sydney NSW 2001

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, under Investment Management Agreements with: