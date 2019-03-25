Log in
AUB : Change in substantial holding from PPT

03/25/2019 | 02:20am EDT

Form 604

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

AUB GROUP LIMITED 000 000 715

1.

Details of substantial holder (1)

NameACN (if applicable)

PERPETUAL LIMITED and its related bodies corporate 000 431 827

There was a change in the interests of the Substantial holder on

_21_/_03_ /_2019__

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

_26_ /_10_ /_2018__ _24_ /_10_ /_2018__

2.

Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary

6,279,217

9.83%

6,218,763

8.46%

3.

Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

Refer annexure 3

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

Refer annexure 1 & 2

5.

Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited

Perpetual Trustee Company Limited

Related bodies corporate of Perpetual Limited

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Perpetual Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Perpetual Investment Management Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Perpetual Trustee Company Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Signature

Print name

ELEANOR PADMAN

Capacity COMPANY SECRETARY

ANNEXURE 1 - Perpetual Investments Account Codes & Details

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Responsible Entity for:

INTERNAL CODE

REGISTRATION DETAILS

17

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

26

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

33

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

118

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

212

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

649

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

650

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

652

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

653

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

651

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

654

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

670

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

695

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

774

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

855

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

2093

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

2095

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

2124

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

2125

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

2127

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

2128

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

2199

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

2210

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

2219

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

2130

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

2089

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Limited

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

2086

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

106

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

133

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

323

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

669

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

139

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

44

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000

108

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16, Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000

414

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000

696

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000

941

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square Sydney NSW 2000

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Trustee for:

ALL 'SS' CODES

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, under Investment Management Agreements with:

INTERNAL CODE

REGISTRATION DETAILS

227

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

248

BNP Paribas Noms Pty Ltd P.O. Box R209 Royal Exchange

Sydney NSW 1225

702

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

740

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

AUB Group Limited published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 06:19:04 UTC
