AUB : Confirmation of Board Changes at AUB Group

11 March 2019

CONFIRMATION OF BOARD CHANGES AT AUB GROUP

HIGHLIGHTS:

• Mr Mike Emmett appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

• Mr Mark Searles ceased his position as Director

• Effective 11 March 2019

• Outgoing Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mr Mark Searles continues in advisory position to the Group

The Board of AUB Group Limited (ASX: AUB), as previously advised on 24 January 2019, confirms the appointment of Mr Mike Emmett as the Group's new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective today.

Concurrently, Mr Mark Searles ceased his directorship of AUB and has moved to an advisory position until October 2019.

Released simultaneous are the following ASX releases:

(a) Appendix 3X: Initial Director's Interest Notice for Mr Emmett; and

(b) Appendix 3Z: Final Director's Interest Notice for Mr Searles.

Yours faithfully,

David Franks

Joint Company Secretary

For further information, contact David Franks Tel: (02) 8098 1169 davidf@aubgroup.com.au