AUB GROUP LTD

(AUB)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/22
13.01 AUD   +0.08%
05:12pAUB : 1HFY19 Results Presentation and Announcement
PU
05:12pAUB : Dividend/Distribution - AUB
PU
05:12pAUB : Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Report
PU
AUB : Dividend/Distribution - AUB

02/24/2019 | 05:12pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AUB GROUP LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

AUB - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday February 25, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.13500000

Ex Date

Wednesday March 6, 2019

Record Date

Thursday March 7, 2019

Payment Date

Friday April 5, 2019

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

AUB GROUP LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code

AUB

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Monday February 25, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

AUB

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday March 7, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday March 6, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday April 5, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.13500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.13500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.13500000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

AUB Group Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 22:11:05 UTC
Latest news on AUB GROUP LTD
05:12pAUB : 1HFY19 Results Presentation and Announcement
PU
05:12pAUB : Dividend/Distribution - AUB
PU
05:12pAUB : Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Report
PU
02/11AUB : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
01/28AUB : FY2019 Half Year Reporting & Webcast Details
PU
01/24Kuwait Finance House offers 17 percent premium in merger deal with Bahrain's ..
RE
01/23AUB : Mr Mike Emmett to join AUB as CEO and Managing Director
PU
2018AUB : Appointment of Company Secretaries
PU
2018AUB : Appendix 3Y - David Clarke
PU
2018AUB : Appendix 3Y - Paul Lahiff
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 259 M
EBIT 2019 61,7 M
Net income 2019 47,5 M
Finance 2019 32,8 M
Yield 2019 3,49%
P/E ratio 2019 19,63
P/E ratio 2020 18,24
EV / Sales 2019 3,56x
EV / Sales 2020 3,31x
Capitalization 954 M
Chart AUB GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
AUB Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUB GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,4  AUD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Peter Lister Searles Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
David Clarence Clarke Chairman
Elyse Henderson Chief Operating Officer
Mark Jonathan Shanahan Chief Financial Officer
Raymond John Carless Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUB GROUP LTD4.67%680
AON PLC18.31%41 294
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON12.66%22 057
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO9.42%14 835
BROWN & BROWN, INC.7.08%8 239
JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP0.53%5 454
