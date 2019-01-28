Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  AUB Group Ltd    AUB   AU000000AUB9

AUB GROUP LTD (AUB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AUB : FY2019 Half Year Reporting & Webcast Details

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 10:49pm EST

29 January 2019

The Manager

Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Ltd Level 6, Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

FOR RELEASE TO THE MARKET

Dear Sir / Madam,

Re: FY2019 Half Year Reporting & Webcast Details

AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) will be releasing half year results for FY2019 on Monday 25th February 2019.

The results will be presented by Mark Searles, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, and Mark Shanahan, Chief Financial Officer, on a teleconference and webcast held at 10:00am AEDT that day followed by a hosted Q&A session. The teleconference access details and webcast link are as follows:

Direct DDI(s) for Teleconference:

Australia Access:

1800 093 431

New Zealand:

0800 452 257

International:

+61 2 8047 9393

Teleconference Participant Pin Code:

60622882#

Webcast Audience Link:

http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/1904799-1/3C4CE693A148450ECDE55C0DFDDCDC73

Yours faithfully,

David Franks Company Secretary

For further information, contact David Franks Tel: (02) 8098 1169 or 0414 899 897 davidf@aubgroup.com.au

Disclaimer

AUB Group Limited published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 03:48:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUB GROUP LTD
10:49pAUB : FY2019 Half Year Reporting & Webcast Details
PU
01/23AUB : Mr Mike Emmett to join AUB as CEO and Managing Director
PU
2018AUB : Appointment of Company Secretaries
PU
2018AUB : Appendix 3Y - David Clarke
PU
2018AUB : Appendix 3Y - Paul Lahiff
PU
2018AUB : Appendix 3 Y- Robin Low
PU
2018AUB : Appendix 3Y - Ray Carles
PU
2018AUB : Completion of Capital Raising
PU
2018AUB : Change in substantial holding
PU
2018AUB : Appendix 3B - Institutional Component of Entitlement Offer
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 264 M
EBIT 2019 55,5 M
Net income 2019 47,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,86%
P/E ratio 2019 18,24
P/E ratio 2020 16,95
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,36x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,13x
Capitalization 887 M
Chart AUB GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
AUB Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUB GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,4  AUD
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Peter Lister Searles Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
David Clarence Clarke Chairman
Elyse Henderson Chief Operating Officer
Mark Shanahan Chief Financial Officer
Raymond John Carless Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUB GROUP LTD-2.74%637
AON PLC6.21%37 184
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON4.50%20 620
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO-0.27%13 498
BROWN & BROWN, INC.2.32%7 874
JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP0.32%5 487
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.