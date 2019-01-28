AUB : FY2019 Half Year Reporting & Webcast Details

29 January 2019
Re: FY2019 Half Year Reporting & Webcast Details
AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) will be releasing half year results for FY2019 on Monday 25th February 2019.
The results will be presented by Mark Searles, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, and Mark Shanahan, Chief Financial Officer, on a teleconference and webcast held at 10:00am AEDT that day followed by a hosted Q&A session. The teleconference access details and webcast link are as follows:
|
Direct DDI(s) for Teleconference:
|
Australia Access:
|
1800 093 431
|
New Zealand:
|
0800 452 257
|
International:
|
+61 2 8047 9393
|
Teleconference Participant Pin Code:
|
60622882#
|
Webcast Audience Link:
http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/1904799-1/3C4CE693A148450ECDE55C0DFDDCDC73
Yours faithfully,
David Franks Company Secretary
For further information, contact David Franks Tel: (02) 8098 1169 or 0414 899 897 davidf@aubgroup.com.au
