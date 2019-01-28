AUB : FY2019 Half Year Reporting & Webcast Details

29 January 2019

Re: FY2019 Half Year Reporting & Webcast Details

AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB) will be releasing half year results for FY2019 on Monday 25th February 2019.

The results will be presented by Mark Searles, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, and Mark Shanahan, Chief Financial Officer, on a teleconference and webcast held at 10:00am AEDT that day followed by a hosted Q&A session. The teleconference access details and webcast link are as follows:

Direct DDI(s) for Teleconference: Australia Access: 1800 093 431 New Zealand: 0800 452 257 International: +61 2 8047 9393 Teleconference Participant Pin Code: 60622882# Webcast Audience Link:

http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/1904799-1/3C4CE693A148450ECDE55C0DFDDCDC73

