AUB GROUP LTD (AUB)
AUB : Leadership Transition

0
08/27/2018 | 01:32am CEST

27 August 2018

The Manager

Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Ltd Level 6, Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir / Madam,

FOR RELEASE TO THE MARKET

Re: Market announcement on leadership transition

Please find attached for immediate release AUB Group Limited's (ASX: AUB) Market Announcement in relation to leadership transition.

Yours faithfully,

Justin Coss Company Secretary

For further information, contact Justin Coss

Tel: (02) 9935 2224 justinc@aubgroup.com.au

ASX release

27 August 2018

AUB Group announces leadership transition

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) today announces that CEO and Managing Director, Mark Searles has informed the Board of his intention to step down from his position by mid-October 2019 following the completion of the FY19 financial year.

AUB Group Chair David Clarke said: "Mark's decision creates a very manageable timeframe in which to oversee a smooth leadership transition. Mark has steered AUB Group through a period of substantial change over the past six years, to great effect. We look forward to working with him on the conti nued execution of the strategy.

AUB Group CEO and Managing Director Mark Searles said: "I'm very happy with the significant success we've achieved to date in executing our 'total risk solutions' strategy, which is delivering results. I'm excited to use the coming year to focus efforts on executing the next phase, and to build upon the growth momentum we've achieved this year. On a personal level, I look forward to developing a non -executive career once my current role with AUB Group has been transitioned to my successor".

AUB will update the market when the Board has documented its arrangements with Mark.

- Ends -

David Clarke

Chair

For further information, contact:

Justin Coss Company Secretary +61 2 9935 2224justinc@aubgroup.com.au

This release contains "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipated", "expected", "projections", "guidance, "forecast", "estimates", "could", "may", "target", "consider", "will" and other similar expressions. Forward looking statements, opinion and estimates are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to certain risks , uncertainties and change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretatio ns of current market conditions. Forward-looking statements including projections, indications or guidance on future earnings or financial position and estimates are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, there can be no assurance that actual outcome s will not differ materially from these statements. To the fullest extent permitted by law, AUB Group and its directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents and intermediaries do not warrant that these forward looking statements relating to future matters will occur and disclaim any o bligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to the information to reflect any change in expectations or assumptions.

Disclaimer

AUB Group Limited published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 23:31:02 UTC
