Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Aubay    AUB   FR0000063737

AUBAY (AUB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aubay : 2018 Half-Yearly Results : Improvement in recurring operating margin: 8.8% - Increase in Group net income: EUR 11.0m - Upward revision of revenue target: EUR 400 million - Interim dividend: EUR 0.27

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 06:20pm CEST













In € thousand H1 2018 H1 2017 (*) Change
       
Revenue 197,346 169,012 +16.8%
Recurring operating income 17,457 14,003 +24.7%
As a % of revenue 8.8% 8.3%  
Other operating income and expenses (1,428) 420  
Operating income 16,029 14,423 +11.1%
Financial income (155) 115  
Tax 4,847 4,402  
Net income from consolidated companies 11,027 10,136 +8.8%
As a % of revenue 5.6% 6.0%  
Group net income 11,027 10,136  

(*) Restated for IFRS 15

 

Aubay's Board of Directors which met on September 12, 2018 under Chairman Christian Aubert has approved the consolidated financial statements for the first six months of 2018. The Group has delivered another half-year of growth and profitability and substantially outperformed its benchmark market.

Aubay Group posted revenues of €197.3 million for the first half of 2018, up 8.9% like-for-like on the previous financial year.

 

Recurring operating margin of 8.8% and strong increase in recurring operating income

Aubay's productivity rate also improved over the first six months of 2018, increasing to 93.1% from 92.8% for the first half of 2017.

The Group's recurring operating margin came in at the higher end of the Group's target range, increasing to 8.8% after 8.3% in 2017, and amounting to 9.2% for France and 8.4% worldwide.

Operating income shot up 24.7% to €17.5 million, which is higher than the increase in revenue.

 

Half-yearly net income of €11.0 million

After extraordinary expenses which were primarily tied to the cost of free shares and other non-recurring expenses, Group net income for the period increased 8.8% to €11.0 million.

 

Net debt of €10.9 million

Group cash flow increased to €17.6 million, up 23% on the €14.3 million recorded for the same period in 2017.

Cash flow linked to operations amounted to €1.5 million as against €5.7 million the year before. The €10.6 million reduction in Aubay's working capital is principally due to an unfavorable seasonal effect (as was the case in 2016 when it fell €12.0 million), the consolidation of the Group's acquisition in Italy and the improvement in organic growth. The second half of the year is expected to be much more upbeat and the Group can look forward to a substantial improvement in its cash position at the end of the year.

Over the period, Aubay acquired the remaining capital (12.5%) of its subsidiary Cast Info, taking its total stake to 100%. All subsidiaries are now wholly-owned by the Group.

Shareholder dividends paid amounted to €3.2 million, and net debt amounted to €10.9 million at June 30, 2018

 

Outlook for 2018: upward revision of organic growth and revenue targets

Aubay's business indicators for the third quarter are in line with the first half of the year, with activity riding a high of strong demand from Aubay's main clients.

The Group has increased its organic growth target for 2018 to between 7% and 9% from the initially announced 5% and 7%, taking its target revenue to €400 million.

Its recurring operating margin for the year is expected to be between 9.5% and 10.5% as previously announced.

 

Interim dividend of €0.27

In light of the Group's excellent half-yearly results and strong prospects, Aubay's Board of Directors has approved the payment on November 12 of an interim dividend of €0.27 per share for 2018. As a reminder, the interim dividend paid in November was €0.23 per share.

 

Glossary

Organic growth in revenues: this refers to growth calculated for a constant scope of activity for a given period, excluding revenues from companies that were acquired or sold during the period. As Aubay conducts most of its business in the euro zone, any impact from changes in exchange rates is minimal.

Recurring operating income: this indicator corresponds to operating income before the cost of free shares and other income and expenses that are unusual, significant or infrequent and that are booked separately in order to facilitate understanding of an entity's recurring operating performance.

Recurring operating margin: this indicator, which is expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of recurring operating income to revenue.

Net debt or net cash: this indicator represents the difference between an entity's cash and financial debt. If the result is negative, it is referred to as net debt. If it is positive, it is referred to as net cash.

 

About AUBAY Group

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. At June 30, 2018, the Group had 5,913 employees across 7 countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom). It generated revenues of €353.6 million in 2017.

 

NYSE Euronext, Compartiment C – ISIN FR0000063737-AUB – Reuters AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Contacts
Alexandra Prisa - Actus Finance - Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 35 79 - Email: aprisa@actus.fr
Nadia Morales – Communication Aubay - Tél. 01 46 10 68 60 - Email : nmorales@aubay.com


Regulated information
News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:
- News release on accounts, results
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54957-aubay-rs1-2018-vf-bg.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2018 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUBAY
06:20pAUBAY : 2018 Half-Yearly Results : Improvement in recurring operating margin: 8...
AN
06:19pAUBAY : 2018 Half-Yearly Results : Improvement in recurring operating margin: 8...
AQ
09/07AUBAY SA : half-yearly earnings release
07/20AUBAY MARKET -2018 SECOND-QUARTER RE : +18.2% to EUR 97.9 million of which +10.2..
AQ
07/19AUBAY : 2018 second-quarter revenues : +18.2% to EUR 97.9 million of which +10.2..
AQ
07/19AUBAY : 2018 second-quarter revenues : +18.2% to EUR 97.9 million of which +10.2..
AN
07/19AUBAY : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
05/21AUBAY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/18AUBAY : Q1 2018 revenues EUR 99.5 million, up 15.3% Including 7.7% like-for-like..
AN
04/18AUBAY : Q1 2018 revenues EUR 99.5 million, up 15.3% Including 7.7% like-for-like..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 401 M
EBIT 2018 40,7 M
Net income 2018 28,3 M
Finance 2018 8,10 M
Yield 2018 1,36%
P/E ratio 2018 19,18
P/E ratio 2019 17,72
EV / Sales 2018 1,32x
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
Capitalization 537 M
Chart AUBAY
Duration : Period :
Aubay Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUBAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 45,0 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Rabasse Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Aubert Chairman
David Fuks Chief Financial Officer & Director
Christophe Andrieux Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Vincent Gauthier Director & Deputy CEO-Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUBAY18.06%622
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.06%133 711
ACCENTURE11.50%115 048
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES51.49%107 627
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.44%64 398
VMWARE, INC.22.92%62 673
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.