Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Aubay    AUB   FR0000063737

AUBAY

(AUB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aubay : 2019 second-quarter revenue +5.1% to EUR 102.9 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 12:05pm EDT













In € million Q2 2018 Q2 2019* Change H1 2018 H1 2019 Change
France 49.3 51.9 +5.1% 101.6 107.2 +5.6%
International 48.6 51.0 +5.1% 95.8 100.9 +5.3%
Total 97.9 102.9 +5.1% 197.4 208.1 +5.4%

 

* Pre-audit figures

 

Aubay posted a very solid first half in 2019, with revenue increasing 5.4% in purely organic terms to €208.1 million, despite one less billable day than in first-half 2018 (impact on growth of around one point).

Growth was consistent between the regions, up 5.6% in France, and 5.3% internationally.

This growth was underpinned by both a strong increase in the average daily billing rate, reflecting the success of the innovation strategy and the shift towards higher value-added services at Group level, and the increase in headcount enabling the Group to secure new market share and customers.

Aubay's headcount increased compared with December 31, 2018, rising from 5,936 employees at end-June 2018 and 6,166 at end-December 2018, to 6,236 at end-June 2019.

Productivity remained strong, coming in at 92.5% versus 93.1% one year earlier, a very satisfactory level in view of the strategic investments made in the new offers (RPA, Cloud, IA, Data etc.), illustrated by a dedicated training program and the certification of consultants. The Group is preparing for a sharp increase in demand in these areas from its key accounts over the coming months and years.

 

Outlook for 2019

The markets in which Aubay is positioned remain very strong and the Group expects another year of revenue and earnings growth in 2019. The second half of 2019 includes the same number of billable days as second-half 2018.

Based on a good first half year, perfectly in line with expectations, Aubay is confident about achieving the 2019 targets set on the publication of its 2018 annual results:

 

  • Revenue of €425 million, corresponding to organic growth of 5% to 7%
  • Operating margin from ordinary activities between 9.5% and 10.5%.

 

Aubay's first-half 2019 results will be published on September 18, 2019 after the close of trading.

 

Glossary

 

Organic revenue growth: this refers to growth calculated for a constant scope of activity for a given period, excluding revenue from companies that were acquired or sold during the period. As Aubay conducts most of its business in the euro zone, any impact from changes in exchange rates is minimal.

 

Operating profit from ordinary activities: this indicator corresponds to operating profit before the cost of free shares and other income and expenses that are unusual, significant or infrequent and that are booked separately in order to facilitate the understanding of an entity's operating performance.

 

Operating margin from ordinary activities: this indicator, which is expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of operating profit from ordinary activities to revenue.

 

Net debt or net cash: this indicator represents the difference between an entity's cash and debt. If the result is negative, it is referred to as net debt. If it is positive, it is referred to as net cash.

 

 

About Aubay

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. With 6,236 employees across 7 countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom), Aubay generated revenue of €400.6 million in 2018.

 

NYSE Euronext, Compartiment B – ISIN FR0000063737-AUB – Reuters AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

 

Alexandra Prisa - Actus Finance - Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 35 79 - E-mail: aprisa@actus.fr

David Fuks– Co-Chief Operating Officer – Finance Department +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 - E-mail: dfuks@aubay.com


Regulated information
Inside Information:
- News release on accounts, results
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-59443-t2-2019-aubay-eng.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUBAY
12:05pAUBAY : 2019 second-quarter revenue +5.1% to EUR 102.9 million
AN
05/21AUBAY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/24AUBAY : 2019 first-quarter revenue +5.8% to EUR 105.2 million
AN
03/20AUBAY : 2018 Financial Results Revenue: up 14.9% - Recurring operating margin: 1..
AN
01/23AUBAY : 2018 revenue: EUR 400.6 million - Growth of +14.9%, of which +9.3% in or..
AN
01/18AUBAY SA : annual sales release
2018AUBAY : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
20182018 THIRD-QUARTER REVENUES : +18.5% to EUR 94.3 million of which +10.8% in orga..
AQ
2018AUBAY : 2018 third-quarter revenues : +18.5% to EUR 94.3 million of which +10.8%..
AN
2018AUBAY : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 427 M
EBIT 2019 43,7 M
Net income 2019 28,1 M
Finance 2019 20,4 M
Yield 2019 1,89%
P/E ratio 2019 15,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
Capitalization 414 M
Chart AUBAY
Duration : Period :
Aubay Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUBAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 38,23  €
Last Close Price 31,40  €
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Rabasse Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Aubert Chairman
David Fuks Chief Financial Officer & Director
Christophe Andrieux Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Vincent Gauthier Director & Deputy CEO-Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUBAY11.55%465
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION26.27%126 852
ACCENTURE37.44%123 484
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.84%115 417
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING26.14%71 982
VMWARE, INC.26.92%71 223
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About