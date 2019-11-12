Log in
AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC.

AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC.

(AUBN)
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

11/12/2019 | 12:15pm EST

AUBURN, Ala., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 12, 2019, the Board of Directors of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUBN) declared a fourth quarter $0.25 per share cash dividend, payable December 27, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 10, 2019.  

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of AuburnBank (the “Bank”), with total assets of approximately $825 million. The Bank is an Alabama state-chartered bank that is a member of the Federal Reserve System and has operated continuously since 1907. Both the Company and the Bank are headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. The Bank conducts its business in East Alabama, including Lee County and surrounding areas. The Bank operates eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Valley and Notasulga, Alabama.  The Bank also operates loan production offices in Auburn and Phenix City, Alabama. Additional information about the Company and the Bank may be found by visiting www.auburnbank.com

For additional information, contact:
Robert W. Dumas
Chairman, President, and CEO
(334) 821-9200   

© GlobeNewswire 2019
