Auckland International Airport : Airport Annual Profit Rises on Airport Sale, Tourism

By Mike Cherney



SYDNEY--Auckland International Airport (AIA.NZ), which runs New Zealand's busiest airport, said Thursday that annual net profit rose 95%, reflecting the sale of its stake in North Queensland Airports and a continued tourism boom in the country.

Net profit in the year through June was 650 million New Zealand dollars (US$435.5 million). Revenue was NZ$684 million, up about 9%. Underlying net profit, stripping out the one-time items, was NZ$263 million, up about 6%.

The company declared a final dividend of 11 New Zealand cents per share, an increase of nearly 5%, the company said.

Looking ahead, Auckland Airport said it expected underlying net profit in the 2019 fiscal year to be between NZ$265 million and NZ$275 million.

The airport also said passenger traffic continued to grow at the beginning of the new fiscal year, with a 1.9% rise in total passengers in July. International traffic grew by 2.5% and domestic traffic grew by 1.8% compared to July 2017.

Some analysts expected a strong result, as airlines add seats to New Zealand to take advantage of the tourism boom. The airport was also expected to benefit from recent retail upgrades and investment property revenue.

New Zealand regulators, concerned that profits might be too high, are investigating the airport's aeronautical pricing and are expected to release a final report later this year. That could challenge the airport's pricing regime but some expect that airport executives will be able to negotiate a satisfactory outcome for the company.

The airport said Thursday that it had "provided extensive evidence to support its FY18-22 prices and target return."

-Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com